Spartan Hockey Announces Schedule for Great Lakes Invitational
The Michigan State Spartans will be competing for the 45th-straight season in the 59th annual Great Lakes Invitational this coming November.
The program revealed the schedule and four-team pool on Monday. The Spartans are defending champs in the tournament and will look to repeat.
Head coach Adam Nightingale's club cleaned up last year in the tournament, defeating both Northern Michigan and defending national champion Western Michigan to take home the trophy. It was the first time since 2009 that the Spartans won the Great Lakes Invitational.
Spartan goaltender Luca Di Pasquo earned the Jack Tompkins Trophy, awarded to the Most Valuable Player of the invitational. He allowed just one goal between the two games, making 45 total saves. He finished the season with a 7-0-0 record and has since transferred to Minnesota.
The GLI is held at Van Andel Arena, home of the Grand Rapids Griffins, American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Detroit Red Wings. The tournament will take place from Sunday, December 28 to Monday, the 29th. Tickets will go on sale in September and can be purchased here.
The four teams selected for this year's invitational include the Spartans, Ferris State, Michigan Tech, and Miami-Ohio. It marks the fourth time in the past five years that Ferris will compete, Tech has been in it since its inception in 1965, and Miami-Ohio has never competed in the four-team invitational.
It is going to be a madhouse at Van Andel Arena with students, alumni, and fans from across the Midwest rooting on their respective clubs. The Spartans are forming an absolute powerhouse roster this season and will be the likely favorite to take home yet another trophy under Nightingale.
Michigan State will begin competition in the GLI against Ferris State at 7 p.m. ET on Dec. 28. It squared off with the Bulldogs in Game 1 of the 2023-24 invitational, earning a 4-1 win. The Spartans are seeking a 14th Great Lakes Invitational championship in program history.
If they defeat Ferris State in the opening game on Sunday night, the Spartans will play the winner of Michigan Tech and Miami-Ohio. That contest will determine the winner of the four-team pool and the GLI.
