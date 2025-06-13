Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Attend Game 4 of Stanley Cup Final Between Oilers and Panthers
The couple made a rare offseason public appearance.
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and his pop star girlfriend Taylor Swift made a rare public offseason appearance at Game 4 of Thursday's Stanley Cup Final between the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena.
Reports of the couple taking in Game 4 of the championship series began to circulate on Thursday afternoon, with further indication of an appearance coming within an hour of puck drop when a helicopter landed near the arena and the VIP entrance became closed to the public.
Here's the footage of Kelce and Swift arriving ahead of Thursday's game.
Here is them, seen in a suite at the game:
Kelce was one of five players missing from Chiefs' OTAs on Thursday. Now we know why.
