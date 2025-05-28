MSU's Isaac Howard Wins Another Major Award
Michigan State forward Isaac Howard won the most prestigious individual award in college hockey last month when he earned the Hobey Baker Award.
On Tuesday, he was recognized again as the best player in college hockey.
USA Hockey announced Howard as its winner of the Jim Johannson College Player of the Year. He will be honored along with 11 other award winners at USA Hockey's President's Awards Dinner on Friday, June 6, at the Denver Marriott Tech Center in Colorado.
The news comes just two days after Howard and Michigan State head coach Adam Nightingale won gold with Team USA at the IIHF World Championships.
Howard helped lead Michigan State to its second consecutive Big Ten regular season and conference championship. His 1.41 goals per game led the nation last season, while his 52 points ranked fifth and his goals tied for third.
Howard was named a first-team All-Big Ten honoree and the Big Ten Player of the Year.
The veteran skater decided to stay at Michigan State for another season, which gives the Spartans a great opportunity to redeem their loss to Cornell in the first round of last season's NCAA Tournament and win it all in 2026.
"I think I get the unique opportunity to be back here and chase that national championship," Howard said last month. "I think we're going to have such a loaded roster with so much talent. And having that ability to come back and just be grounded here and be trying my best to win a national championship.
" ... I think we're big-time ready to go. That's the ultimate goal, and I think when you get a group of guys that can fully buy in, I think we're going to see something special, and we'll definitely be ready to go."
Michigan State netminder Trey Augustine, the reigning Big Ten Goaltender of the Year, will also be returning for another year.
"I think that it just shows how much people care about this place and how this culture and guys want to be here, guys absolutely love to be here," Howard said.
Keep up with all our Michigan State hockey content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and feel free to share your thoughts when you join our vibrant community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
You can also give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.