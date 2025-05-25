MSU's Howard, Nightingale Win Gold With USA
Michigan State hockey star forward Isaac Howard has had one heck of an offseason.
The Hobey Baker Award winner will now add a gold medal to his trophy case as he, Michigan State coach Adam Nightingale and Team USA won gold in the IIHF World Championships on Sunday.
The Americans defeated Switzerland, 1-0, in overtime of the gold medal game, securing their first standalone world title since 1933.
Nightingale was an assistant coach for USA, serving under San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky. This is the Spartan coach's third medal with Team USA. He won bronze as an assistant on the 2021 staff and when he was the team's video coach in 2018.
Howard played four games in the tournament, recording just one assist.
The Americans defeated Sweden, 6-2, in the semifinal round on Saturday after handling Finland, 5-2, on Thursday.
USA made history on Sunday, ending what was nearly a century-long drought of winning gold (not including Olympics). In fact, it hadn't even won silver at worlds since 1950.
The Red, White and Blue were led by Chicago Blackhawks forward Frank Nazar this tournament, as he led the team in scoring with 12 points (six goals and six assists).
Nightingale and Howard continue their dominance together as the two come off a second-straight Big Ten title. They weren't able to attain a national title, as they were bounced by Cornell in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, but this gold medal title gives them something to be immensely proud of going into the summer.
Perhaps they will be able to build on it next season by winning it all.
Howard decided to return to Michigan State for another year. Fellow Spartan star Trey Augustine did the same and will return as one of the nation's top goaltenders.
Howard became Michigan State's first Hobey Baker Award winner since legendary goaltender Ryan Miller in 2001. As the best player in college hockey, Howard will be expected to lead Michigan State to its first national title since 2007.
Nightingale has led the Spartans to back-to-back conference titles and conference tournament titles, making them the first program in Big Ten history to accomplish such a feat.
