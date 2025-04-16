Former Spartan Wasting No Time, Notched First Multi-Goal Game
Former Michigan State forward Joey Larson has seamlessly transitioned his collegiate success to the professional level, earning several milestones in his first week of action with the AHL's Bridgeport Islanders (New York Islanders affiliate).
Larson made his debut with the team on April 5, notching his first career point with an assist. He wasted no time in his next outing, netting two goals last Wednesday, in just his second career game as a pro. It also marked his first multi-goal game of the year.
“I got the nerves out of the way after the first game, now I can play my game and feel comfortable out there,” Larson said, per Islanders reporter Rachel Luscher. “I felt a little more comfortable out there tonight, finishing hits and playing the right way and the goals just came from that. Great plays by my teammates.”
It is fairly uncommon for a young prospect to jump on the scene with such production that Larson has in roughly 10 days of professional action. He has 3 points in four games to round of the regular season and will hope to carry this success into a fresh season, next year.
Larson signed a one-year entry-level contract with the Islanders organization after he helped lead the Spartans to a pair of Big Ten titles and a second-straight national tournament appearance. He spent two seasons in East Lansing, earning a total of 59 points (26 G, 30 A) in 99 career games.
With just two games remaining in the AHL regular season, the Islanders will miss the playoffs with a current 15-48 record, looking ahead to next season. Larson will stay with Bridgeport for the entire 2025-'26 season, barring an advancement to the NHL level.
Larson elaborated on the feedback he has received from many of his veteran teammates and what is the early professional experience has been like. There is a lot to like about the young forward's game as he has shown a fairly smooth adjustment to the next level.
“Everyone is great here,” Larson said. “All the guys told me to just have fun, play my game and the rest will take care of itself. I’m excited to be here and finish out the year strong and then take the experience into next season.”
