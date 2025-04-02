Joey Larson Latest Spartan to Garner NHL Deal
Another Michigan State Spartan will be heading to the NHL as junior forward Joey Larson has signed a deal with the New York Islanders, announced on Monday morning. The deal is a one-year, entry level contract beginning in the 2025-26 season, as announced by the franchise on Monday.
The 24-year-old Brighton native spent all three seasons of college hockey in the Mitten State. His freshman year was spent at Northern Michigan, being named to the conference's All-Rookie Team before transferring to East Lansing to join the Spartans for the next two seasons.
As a junior this past year, Larson earned Academic All-Big Ten, skating in all 37 games, and racking up 10 goals and 14 assists. At 6-1, 196-pounds, there is a lot of potential for the young star to blossom at the highest level after showing his ability to thrive for the nation's No. 1 college team.
In 75 career games with Michigan State, Larson earned 56 total points with 26 goals, 30 assists, and three power play goals. He leaves the program with four Big Ten titles, two in the regular season, and a pair of conference tournament championships.
Larson joins senior defenseman David Gucciardi and junior forward Karsen Dorwart as the latest Spartans to sign professional contracts this season. There is going to be a lot of Green and White alumni in the NHL ranks for years to come with more to follow in coming seasons.
The pedigree that Michigan State has built over the past several seasons has been extremely beneficial for future teams and their success.
With so many players professional contracts, more recruits and transfer players will eye the Spartans as a potential destination to not only win a Big Ten championship and compete for a national title but help their draft stock and ability to sign a deal like Larson's.
Larson will wait until next September to join his new organization, hoping to impress as soon as possible. His time at Michigan State was filled with unforgettable moments and it is time for him to make his mark at the next level.
