MSU Hockey Makes History With Big Ten Tournament Win
Michigan State hockey beat Ohio State, 4-3, in double overtime to win its second consecutive Big Ten Tournament Title.
The Spartans made history as they are the first program in conference history to sweep the Big Ten regular season title and conference tournament championship in consecutive seasons.
Spartans junior forward Isaac Howard netted the game-winning goal in the second overtime after receiving a nice feed from Spartans forward Charlie Stramel. Howard has been recognized as the Big Ten Scoring Champion as well as Player of the Year.
Scoring the game-winning goal to clinch a conference tournament win is an impressive feat that should bolster the star forward's case for the Hobey Baker Trophy.
This postseason run is beginning on an eerily similar path to last season, where Michigan State won the finals with an overtime winner. Michigan State defenseman Patrick Geary scored the game-clinching goal on home ice to beat the Michigan Wolverines and secure the Spartans' first-ever Big Ten Tournament title.
There has been a complete transition of the Michigan State program under head coach Adam Nightingale, who has taken the program to new heights over the past three seasons. Nightingale has the Spartans in a position to become a national powerhouse as they continue to dominate the Big Ten.
After qualifying for the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 12 seasons last year, the Spartans will return to the postseason as a one-seed once again.
The Spartans have overtaken Boston College as the No. 1 team in the polls. However, the analytics still favor Boston College, which has a higher PairWise ranking. This means the Eagles will be the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.
The only shortcoming of Michigan State over the past few seasons has been in the NCAA Tournament after failing to come out of its region in 2024. The Spartans are looking to reach their first Frozen Four since 2007.
Michigan State will still be a No. 1 seed in the Toledo Region. Its opponent is to be determined. The winner of the region will punch its ticket to the Frozen Four in St. Louis, Missouri.
