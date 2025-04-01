Spartans' Secondary Goaltender Enters Transfer Portal
The Michigan State Spartans will lose one of their two top goal tenders from last season as sophomore Luca Di Pasquo has officially entered the transfer portal, as first reported by Brad Elliott Schlossman of the Grand Forks Herald.
After being featured in just eight games last season, he will seek a new destination for the final two years of his eligibility.
With news breaking on Monday morning that star goalie, junior Trey Augustine was going to be returning for his senior season instead of heading to the NHL, Di Pasquo likely made the decision to transfer out due to the limited playing time that he would expectedly receive next season.
It is hard to blame Di Pasquo considering he has played in just 11 games over his first two years of college hockey. He will seek a program where can immediately come in and be a factor, possibly earning a starting role for a talented team. He could potentially join a fellow Big Ten school as well.
Despite not playing much this year, it was hard to get on the ice when Augustine was so talented. In his time in net this year, Di Pasquo posted a .933 save percentage, making 167 saves with just 12 goals allowed. He is going to be a key piece to whichever roster he ends up joining.
Di Pasquo held an impressive 7-0 record in seven starts for the Spartans this season. He was given a brief starting role midway through the season when Augustine was away, winning a second-straight gold medal for Team USA in the World Junior Ice Hockey Championships.
The Livonia, Mich. native was named Academic All-Big Ten with his highlight performance coming against No. 4 Western Michigan in the Great Lakes Invitational title game. He was also the winning goal tender when the Spartans defeated Wisconsin in an overtime thriller at Wrigley Field.
The Spartans still possess junior net minder Dolan Gilbert on their roster, who would be the backup for Augustine if he were to stay in East Lansing. The program will certainly be looking for another young goalie to fill that third spot. It could be anyone's job in net after Augustine departs next year.
Make sure to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and join our lively community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.