Spartans' Augustine Earns All-Time Performance in World Juniors
Michigan State Spartans sophomore goaltender Trey Augustine has been away from the program for the past week, competing for Team USA in the 2025 World Junior Ice Hockey Championships in Ottawa, Ontario. He just put together one of the best performances of his life in a huge win.
In a 4-1 win over Canada on Tuesday night to come out as the number one team in the Group A pool play, Augustine allowed just one goal, saving 38 of 39 total shots. Just an absolute wall for a USA team that is trying to win back-to-back World Juniors championships for the first time ever.
Augustine has been regarded as one of the best, if not the very best goalie in college hockey this year. With a .930 save percentage for the number one team in the country, Augustine carried his success over to the United States national team and delivered in a huge way on New Year's Eve.
Augustine was drafted by the Detroit Red Wings 41st overall in the 2023 draft and will join the organization once his collegiate career is over. The hometown kid had his family and friends in attendance for his career night and was mobbed by his team following the win.
"I'm so grateful to have them just always supported me and there's a lot of others here too that I'm so glad they came.," Augustine said. "Just a lot of enjoyment and excitement. Obviously, they [teammates] know I haven't been up to my standard of the past two games. So I think just kind of have their support note they have my back just like I have there's huge."
The South Lyon, Mich. native gave up a losing goal last Sunday in a 4-3 loss to Finland in overtime. He responded immediately, stunning Canada just two days later. Regardless of either performance, there is no other goalie in the nation that the United States would want in net.
Team USA finished 3-1 in Group A pool play and will look forward to playing Switzerland in the Quarterfinals on Thursday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. ET. in Ottawa. Watch all the action on NHL Network.
