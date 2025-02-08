WATCH: Michigan State F Karsen Dorwart Speaks After Loss to Michigan
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- For the first time since getting shut out by Wisconsin on Dec. 6, No. 2 Michigan State failed to produce a multi-goal game when it fell to No. 13 Michigan, 2-1, on Friday.
The Spartans' lone goal-scorer was junior forward Karsen Dorwart, who drew first blood with a power-play score in the first period.
Dorwart addressed the media after the loss.
You can watch below:
Michigan State coach Adam Nightingale also addressed reporters after the game. Below is a partial transcript from his postgame press conference:
Opening statement:
Nightingale: "Obviously, a tough one, for sure. I thought we got ourselves into penalty trouble, for sure, to start. I thought we did a heck of a job on the kill. When we put a team with that much talent on the power play and we give up three shots on five kills, and they scored, obviously, on the five-on-three, what it does is it taxes you. I thought we got to our game in the second. I thought we had a lot of good looks, and it's a tie ballgame going into the third, and obviously, they made a play at the end to get the win. So, obviously disappointing, for sure. But like I said, our guys were disappointed but never discouraged, and we got a big-time opportunity tomorrow."
Q: I think you're 12-0-2 in the second game of the series this season, what have been able to do earlier this year to be able to finish series strong?
Nightingale: "I mean, I think, sometimes, it's the way the season goes or whatever. But I think that our guys are willing to learn, right? And I think that's important, right? Our game's not a perfect game, and mistakes are going to happen, and our job is to try to coach our guys and adjust in the areas we need to be better at. And I like that about this group. That's what we're here to do, is teach and learn and grow. And what our guys do need to understand is when we're getting down to the end of the season here, where you don't have that opportunity the next night, right? So, you got to make sure -- and not that I didn't think we were sharp -- I thought we gave ourself plenty of chances and created enough to give ourselves a chance to win the hockey game, but that's what I respected about this group is, there's a humility that it's not blaming the refs, it's not lucky bounce. We're not into that; we're into 'We got to get better,' and tomorrow, that's our goal."
