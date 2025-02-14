Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast: Recapping Hockey's Weekend Against Michigan
No. 2 Michigan State hockey is riding high going into its final stretch of the 2024-25 regular season as the Spartans took care of business against their in-state rival, then-No. 13 Michigan, in Detroit on Saturday.
The Spartans dismantled the Wolverines, 6-1, in this year's edition of the "Duel in the D" at Little Caesars Arena, a night after Michigan stole a 2-1 victory in East Lansing with a last-minute goal.
Michigan State remains atop the conference and the No. 2 team in the nation as it gets ready to host No. 18 Penn State next weekend after a timely weekend off.
Our Aidan Champion and host Bryan Anthony Davis break down the Spartans' latest series on this episode of the Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast:
You can watch the episode below:
Michigan State is looking to claim its second consecutive Big Ten regular-season title. It currently leads the conference with 43 points, 6 more than second-place No. 4 Minnesota.
As previously mentioned, the Spartans will next face Penn State in what will be their final series at Munn Ice Arena. They will then close out their regular season with a road meeting with Notre Dame.
Michigan State was unable to sweep the Nittany Lions when they last faced off in University Park, as the Spartans bested Penn State in Game 1 before tying it the following night and ultimately falling in a shootout.
The Nittany Lions are coming off a sweep against Wisconsin and, ironically, will host Notre Dame this weekend before their series with the Spartans.
Michigan State earned both its first-ever Big Ten regular season title and Big Ten Tournament title last year before ultimately coming up short in the NCAA Tournament when it fell to Michigan in the quarterfinals.
The Spartans are on a mission, looking to take it all this year. They're taking it one step at a time, with another conference title first on the agenda.
Michigan State's series against Penn State will kick off next Friday, with puck-drop set for 6 p.m. The two teams will be back at it on Saturday, again, at 6 p.m.
