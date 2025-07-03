Another NHL Draft Pick Speaks on Spartan Future
Michigan State incoming freshman Eric Nilson was selected No. 45 overall by the Anaheim Ducks in the second round of the 2025 NHL Draft last week. Following his selection, Nilson sat down in front of the media to discuss his experience and expectations with MSU next season.
Nilson committed to the Spartans back in May and is the son of a former NHL veteran. 30 years later, Nilson heard his own name called.
Nine-year NHL veteran Marcus Nilson played from 1995-2015 for the Calgary Flames and Florida Panthers, totaling 168 career points in 521 games. He was a first-round pick back in '95 as the No. 20 overall pick, and now his son is looking to follow in his footsteps as a future NHL star.
"Dad has helped me a lot," Eric Nilson said. "He's going through this a long time ago, he has helped me to go through this as well. (He's) helped me a lot."
Nilson will begin playing with Michigan State next season. He is just one of several Spartan commits who were drafted this year, along with 17-year-old Mason West, who still has one year of high school left before coming to East Lansing.
Nilson explained what type of player he considers himself and what type of style he is going to bring to the Spartans for next year. He also raised the point that the style and rules between the NCAA and Junior league in Sweden.
"Two-way center, and that's play good all over the ice," Nilson said. "Have my strength in the offensive zone, (I) like to be a trustful player, want to help everyone on my team."
" ... It's kind of different how we play in Sweden from here. Changing and having to come into the more American style of play."
The Spartans are assembling a super team over the next few years, and Nilson will be a star piece of the production starting this fall. The season kicks off in early October, and the Sweden native is going to be an integral piece to Adam Nightingale's nightly lineups.
