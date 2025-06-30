Spartans' West Ready to Go Following Intro Press Conference
Soon-to-be freshman Spartan winger Mason West gave his first thoughts as a Chicago Blackhawk after being selected with the No. 29 overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. He was one of four Spartans taken in the draft and the second behind Ryker Lee at No. 25 to Nashville.
"Yeah, it's definitely a cool feeling, I'm super blessed to be in this position, and I'm trying to make the most of opportunity," West said moments after being drafted. "So, I'm ready to go right now."
West is a natural-born athlete as he was a three-star quarterback out of Edina High School in Minneapolis, Minn. He had quarterback offers from Penn State, Iowa, Illinois, Cal, Marshall and other strong Division-I programs across the country.
As a dual-sport high school athlete, West impressed even harder on the ice, earning 49 points in 31 games for Edina. He then made the move to the USHL, playing 10 games for the Fargo Force, notching nine points with eight assists.
West still has one final year of high school left and has strongly stated that his main focus is hockey and his professional development but will also be putting full effort into winning a football state championship in Minnesota.
He will not be on campus for MSU until the fall of 2026 after concluding his senior season and second year with Fargo in the USHL.
"Just stay fresh and polished on my edges and be ready to go for Fargo," West said. "I think the biggest thing for me is developing physically.
"I can really physically dominate people on the ice, gaining weight, that's big thing for that. So I want to try to gain like 10 pounds for Fargo season, then bring that into the hockey season. I'm really taking that different approach of skating a ton during the football season and getting ready and my body polished."
West spoke on what it meant to stand on stage and shake NHL commissioner Gary Bettman's hand and what that entire experience was like. As a 17-year-old kid, living out the childhood dream of donning an NHL sweater on the biggest stage is quite a surreal moment.
"Yeah, he (Bettman) was just super pumped up, he was surprised I played football and from a high school, so I was kind of cool to meet him," West said. "I've always wanted to meet him, and I've always seen him on the TV and stuff, but yeah, it was a dream come true tonight."
Ensure that you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, and give us your thoughts on MSU's draft picks WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our electric community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.