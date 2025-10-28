Retired NHL Center Ryan Kesler Facing Sexual Misconduct Charges
Retired NHL center Ryan Kesler is facing two misdemeanor charges of fourth-degree sexual conduct with a 16-year-old child, according to a criminal complaint obtained by USA TODAY.
The 41-year-old Kesler appeared in court in Michigan on Monday and plead not guilty to the misdemeanor charges. Per the complaint, the allegations against Kesler include sexual contact "through force or coercion and/or [had] reason to know the victim was physically helpless."
"Ryan emphatically denies the allegations and is completely innocent of these charges," Kesler's attorney, Robert Morad, said in a statement to The Athletic. "As the legal process begins, we ask for respect for his privacy and for the integrity of the judicial system. We are confident, when all the facts and circumstances are presented, that he will be fully exonerated."
The alleged incident took place on Jan. 1 of this year in Oakland County, Mich. Local authorities obtained a warrant for Kesler's arrest on Oct. 28.
Kesler posted $50,000 bond and cannot leave the state of Michigan without permission from the court. He's scheduled to appear in court once again on Nov. 6.
Kesler played in 1,001 games over 15 seasons in the NHL with the Canucks and the Ducks. He scored 258 goals in his career and tallied 573 points. He retired following the 2019 hockey season.