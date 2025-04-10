Spartans' Andrews Upgrades with Latest Contract Signing
Earlier this week, Michigan State Spartans transfer defenseman Nicklas Andrews signed a minor league contract with the Toledo Walleye of the ECHL, third-tier team to the NHL's Detroit Red Wings. On Wednesday, Andrews signed an upgraded contract, sending him to the AHL for next season.
Andrews signed a one-year two-way contract for the 2025-26 season with the Grand Rapids Griffins, the AHL affiliate for the Red Wings, Griffins PR manager Andrew Streitel revealed on Wednesday.
The two-way caveat means that Andrews can be moved up and down between Toledo and Grand Rapids, depending on roster spots and production on the ice. It should certainly be motivating for Andrews to already receive the contract to move up to the AHL for next season.
Andrews signed with the Walleye for the remainder of the 2024-25 season, which included just two games remaining in the regular season, plus a playoff run since Toledo has already clinched a spot in the ECHL playoffs.
As a graduate student in his lone year in East Lansing, Andrews brought incredible value to the Spartans after transferring from Colorado College where he spent four years. Andrews earned 20 points with two goals and 18 assists, totaling a +28 plus-minus rating in 37 games.
Being able to gain valuable experience at the tail end of this season will only help Andrews when he reaches the next level. Instead of having to climb the ranks from the bottom, the Canton, Michigan native will earn a head start, being just one call up away from making his NHL debut.
Andrews will join former Spartan great Justin Abdelkader who was a three-year Griffin before joining the big league club along with Jake Chelios, who played for both the Walleye and the Griffins. Detroit's farm system is traditionally big advocates for Michigan State products.
The former Spartan will most likely make his professional debut on Friday when the Walleye host the Fort Wayne Komets. It will be interesting to see if Andrews makes the playoff roster and if he does, how much ice time would be received. ECHL playoffs begin Wednesday, April 16.
