Biggest Positional Needs for Fitzgerald, MSU in Transfer Portal

The upcoming transfer portal period is Pat Fitzgerald's first big chance to show real progress and change as Michigan State's head coach.

College football is a year-to-year sport now, and the turnaround at Indiana with Curt Cignetti and MSU's firing of Jonathan Smith both show that coaches need to show tangible progress quickly. The concept of a "year 0" where coaches play and develop younger players more and look to the future is near extinct.

Michigan State Spartans head coach Pat Fitzgerald addresses fans during a men's basketball game against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at the Breslin Center. Fitzgerald had been formally introduced earlier that day. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Michigan State still hasn't made a bowl game in four seasons, and the Spartans would definitely like to avoid allowing that humiliating streak to reach five. Fitzgerald's potential bonuses of $500,000 for six wins, another $500,000 and a one-year extension for seven, and another $500,000 for eight wins show that.

Here are a few areas where Fitzgerald is going to have to focus in order to turn the Spartans around in 2026:

Interior OL

Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) calls for a snap from offensive lineman Matt Gulbin (51) against Western Michigan during the first half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Friday, August 29, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

MSU's offense's improvement is going to have to start from the inside, then out. The Spartans' offensive line was a hindrance to the unit's goals this past season. Michigan State's 3.78 yards per carry ranked 14th in the Big Ten. The offensive line also gave up 37 sacks, which was the second-largest number in the conference, just one behind Rutgers.

Both starting left tackle Stanton Ramil and right tackle Conner Moore are set to return next season, barring them from entering the portal, which means the focus should go to beefing up the interior. MSU shuffled through different combinations at guard all season, and starting center Matt Gulbin --- the Spartans' best lineman this year --- is out of eligibility.

Running Back

Michigan State's Brandon Tullis runs the ball against Michigan during the third quarter on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Running back should also be another place where Fitzgerald should place some focus. The Spartans are set to lose their top two backs from this past season.

Makhi Frazier has already announced his intention to enter the transfer portal ; he had 520 yards this past season to lead the team. Behind him was Elijah Tau-Tolliver , a one-year transfer out of Sacramento State, who finished second with 428 rushing yards.

The best option left is Brandon Tullis , who had 301 yards and four touchdowns.

MSU had three true freshmen on the roster this season who are on scholarship and can play in the backfield: Bryson Williams , Jace Clarizio , and Zion Gist . All three of them redshirted this season; Williams played four games, and Claizio and Gist did not play.

Wide Receiver

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Michigan State Spartans wide receiver Chrishon McCray (13) score a touchdown against Southern California Trojans cornerback Marcelles Williams (25) during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Michigan State is also going to have a lot to replace at the wide receiver position. Top receiver Nick Marsh is going to enter the transfer portal, and second option Omari Kelly is out of eligibility.

The top returning receiver the Spartans have is slot receiver Chrishon McCray , leaving a vacuum at the X and Z spots among MSU's personnel. Former Central Michigan transfer Evan Boyd could be somebody who sees a bigger role next season, but that would require a big leap for him to match either Marsh or Kelly.

EDGE/Rush Ends

Michigan State's Jalen Thompson, right, tackles Rutgers' Kyle Monangai during the first quarter on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The lack of pass rush was a massive issue during both years of the Smith era. Michigan State finished 12th in the Big Ten in sacks this season (22) and was 16th the year before (19).

There was a three-way tie for the team lead in sacks this year at just 2.5: Jordan Hall , Quindarius Dunnigan , and Jalen Thompson . MSU needs a pass rusher who can stand out and get a higher individual sack count.

MSU could get Hall and Thompson back, which might help. Redshirt freshman Anelu Lafaele also showed promise before suffering a season-ending foot injury during the Nebraska game in October.

Punter

Michigan State's Ryan Eckley punts against Boston College during the fourth quarter on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michigan State has no punters on its roster at the moment. Starter Ryan Eckley foregoed his final year of eligibility and entered the NFL Draft, and his backup, Carson Voss, has no more eligibility.

The Spartans also do not have a punter or specialist as part of their 2026 recruiting class. That means they'll have to supplement through the portal. Such a process is pretty common for Power Four schools, who often poach some of the Group of Five's and FCS's best specialists.

Michigan State Spartans head coach Pat Fitzgerald, center, poses with a namesake jersey next to MSU president Kevin Guskiewicz, left, and athletic director J Batt, right, during Fitzgerald's introductory press conference on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025. | Jacob Cotsonika, Michigan State Spartans on SI