Spartan Senior Signs Pro Contract in ECHL
Another day, another Michigan State Spartan skater that has signed a professional contract. Grad transfer defenseman Nicklas Andrews has officially signed with the Toledo Walleye of the East Coast Hockey League (ECHL), per ECHL.com.
The Walleye are the ECHL affiliate of the Detroit Red Wings, a level lower than the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins. Essentially, Andrews is starting two developmental leagues under the big league organization, seeking to climb the ranks over the next few seasons.
Details of Andrews' contract have not yet been released, but it is assumed that he is signed for the upcoming 2025-'26 season considering there is very little time left in this current season. It would be assumed that his contract is a one-year entry-level deal but could possibly be a two-year deal.
After a career-best season in East Lansing, Andrews got the call and became the fourth player from this past season's team to sign a professional deal. With two regular season games remaining, the Walleye have clinched a playoff spot, giving Andrews potential to play in the coming weeks.
Andrews spent just one season in a Spartan uniform after his first four years with Colorado College. After a distinguished career with Tigers, he made the decision to join Michigan State and would not disappoint in his lone season at Munn Ice Arena, taking home a pair of Big Ten titles.
The fifth-year grad transfer posted two goals, 16 assists, while leading the team with a +28 in 37 games. He was a stalwart defenseman for the team, becoming the second D-man to sign a pro level contract this year with Spartan senior David Gucciardi recently signing with the Hershey Bears (AHL).
Andrews will play alongside former Spartan forward Josh Nodler, who signed with the Walleye at the beginning of this season. Nodler was just placed on the three-day injured reserve list but has skated in 58 professional games this season.
The Canton, Michigan native is going to be ample opportunities over the next calendar year to prove his worth at the professional level and hopefully advance up the ranks to reach the ultimate goal. He has the talent and hockey knowledge to thrive as he seeks to make his NHL debut in his home state.
