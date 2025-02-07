Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast: Previewing No. 2 MSU vs. No. 13 Michigan
No. 2 Michigan State hockey is getting ready for another weekend meeting with its bitter rival, No. 13 Michigan.
The two teams split their first season series, Michigan winning Game 1 in overtime at Yost Ice Arena and Michigan State taking Game 2 at Munn Ice Arena.
Friday's contest will be back at Munn before the rivals head to Motown for the "Duel in the D" at Little Caesars Arena, home of the Detroit Red Wings.
The Spartans come off a road trip to Columbus where they split with Ohio State, while the Wolverines split their series with Penn State in Ann Arbor.
Both teams lost in Game 1 before turning in resounding victories in the second game, each setting themselves up in a promising position going into this highly-anticipated series.
Our Aidan Champion and host Bryan Anthony Davis preview the weekend series between the in-state foes on this latest edition of the Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast. You can watch the episode below:
Michigan State coach Adam Nightingale addressed the media on Tuesday. Below is a transcript from his opening statement:
Nightingale: "A hard-fought weekend, for sure, at Ohio State, a team that's playing really good hockey. I thought Friday, we did a lot of good things, but probably not enough to win this time of the year. And I thought they [Ohio State] did a heck of a job. I think they had 25 blocked shots and really paid a price to win the game. And I thought we did a really good job on Saturday, getting to our game early. We didn't give up a ton and did a better job of getting to the inside. So, that's how it is this time of the year -- it's hard to win hockey games in our conference. It's super competitive, and no different this weekend. We play a really good Michigan team that's got a ton of talent and obviously, the second game of the series with them, and looking forward to it."
Friday's game is set for 7 p.m., while Saturday's puck-drop is set for 8 p.m.
The Spartans will the return home for their final home series of the season when they host Penn State on Feb. 21 and 22.
