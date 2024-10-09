Two Spartan Skaters Earn Big Ten Honors
The No. 4-ranked Michigan State Spartans hockey program started the new season off hot with a pair of hard-fought road victories over Lake Superior State, earning some Big Ten recognition for two of the team's top goal scorers.
Junior forwards Isaac Howard and Daniel Russell were awarded Big Ten Hockey honors and given conference "Stars of the Week" after combining for five goals and four assists in the sweep last weekend.
Howard is in his second season with the Spartans after transferring from Minnesota-Duluth two years ago. He put together five points in the first two games of his junior year, with three goals and two assists, including his first career two-goal game in Saturday's 5-1 win.
The Hudson, Wisconsion native was drafted 31st overall in the 2022 NHL Draft by the Tampa Bay Lightning. Howard elected to play college hockey the past several seasons and the Lightning will retain his rights through 2026. Talk about a major asset for the Spartans.
The second Big Ten star of the week went to Russell who gave the Spartans their first win of the season with a thrilling 2-1 overtime game-winning goal just 39 seconds into the extra period. He would finish the weekend with two goals and two assists.
“We were really good in the third there but the puck didn't go in and that's going to happen sometimes and you gotta focus on things you can control,” said coach Adam Nightingale regarding the OT winner. “That's playing as a team, with effort, detailed, and I thought our guys did that in the third and then get rewarded with a win, I thought that was really good.”
Russell hails from Traverse City, Michigan and has sported a Green and White sweater since his freshman year. He holds a career 21 goals and 30 assists in 71 games as a Spartan.
The Spartans are 2-0-0 to start the season and are primed for a top-five matchup this upcoming weekend. The No. 2 ranked Boston College Eagles will come to East Lansing on Friday and Saturday night in what will be a fabulous display of high-level hockey. Face off for both contests is at 6 p.m. ET.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.