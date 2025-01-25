WATCH: Everything Michigan State D David Gucciardi Said After 9-3 Win Over Minnesota
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- No. 2 Michigan State soundly handled No. 4 Minnesota in its 9-3 win over the Golden Gophers at Munn Ice Arena on Friday.
The Spartans had some usual scoring contributors participate in the nine-goal display, but they also had some who rarely ever find the back of the net.
One of those players who doesn't often find himself in the scoring column is senior defenseman David Gucciardi, who finished with not just one, but two goals in the victory. He and junior forward Isaac Howard were the only players to have scored multiple goals in the contest. Howard was named the First Star of the Game, while Gucciardi received the Second Star.
Going into Friday's game, Gucciardi had scored just two goals all season.
The veteran defenseman addressed the media after the win. You can watch below:
Below is a partial transcript from Michigan State coach Adam Nightingale's postgame press conference:
Opening statement:
Nightingale: “Yeah, I mean, obviously, pretty good night for our team. I thought the crowd was awesome. I think, sometimes, you're not going to score every night like that, but I thought our quality of play was really good; up and down our lineup, our guys played well, and I want our guys to enjoy it, but now, it's moving on to the next game. And obviously, Minnesota is going to be a lot sharper tomorrow, and our goal is, whether you win or lose, you want to be better tomorrow than we were today, and that will be the goal.”
Q: Do you learn more about scoring nine goals against a top-five team or do you learn more about tomorrow’s response and how they follow it up?
Nightingale: “Yeah, I mean, I think every game you learn something, right? That's the goal, and hopefully our guys understand that's what we're trying to do every time we play a game is learn something about yourself, and yeah, for sure, you got to obviously enjoy it. It's hard to win in our conference and then, move on. And we feel like we can still have errors to keep improving. So that will be the focus; we’ll watch the tape and get back at it tomorrow.”
