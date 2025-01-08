WATCH: MSU Hockey Coach Adam Nightingale Talks Frozen Confines, Trey Augustine & World Juniors, More
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State hockey is riding high right now and isn't showing signs of letting up.
The Spartans are still the No. 1 team in the nation, are coming off a win at The Frozen Confines at Wrigley Field and saw their star goaltender Trey Augustine win gold with Team USA at the 2025 World Junior Championship.
Michigan State coach Adam Nightingale talked about it all whe he addressed the media on Tuesday.
You can watch below:
Below is a transcript from Nightingale's opening statement:
Nightingale: "It was a fun week of hockey for our team, our fans, our alumni. The home game, it was a heck of an effort to come back and win that game, and then, you look at the -- get a chance at Wrigley, and we got so many alums in the Chicago are. And thought the turnout was great, I thought it was really well run and I thought it was a great hockey game. I thought it was a game that could have went either way, and they're a tough team to play against, well-coached, even within that game, we jumped out to a 2-0 lead, and they tied it, and we have a lead, and they tie it late, and [we] find a way with whatever it was -- 1.4 seconds left. It was a memory our guys will always have, and I think for our fans too, right? For all of them that turned out and showed up at the game. So, that was awesome. And now, we're moving on to Penn State and really tough team to play against in their barn, especially. They carry a hungry hockey team; they also just had a big win on Sunday, and they'll be ready to go."
Michigan State will head to Penn State to face an 8-9-1 team that has won just one game in conference.
Game 1 is set for 7 p.m. on Friday, and Game 2 is set for 6 p.m. on Saturday. Following that series, the Spartans will take on Michigan for a home and away -- Game 1 will be in Ann Arbor, and Game 2 will be at Munn Ice Arena.
