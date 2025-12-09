Michigan State Still Sits Respectfully in Ranks of College Basketball

Michigan State basketball is now 8-1 on the season after a heartbreaking 66-60 loss to the fourth-ranked Duke Blue Devils.

Senior center Carson Cooper had one of the best games of his career, putting up 16 points and 16 rebounds. Jaxon Kohler showed his range as a stretch four by making 4-6 from three-point range.

Ultimately, it wasn't enough, as while the Spartans were able to hold Cameron Boozer to two points in the first half, Boozer was just so dominant that he had 16 second half points and finished with 18 points and 15 rebounds.

While it was a tough loss at home to a very good team, fans shouldn't worry too much about it, as Jamie Shaw of ON3 still has Michigan State in his top 10 of the best 25 teams in college basketball.

According to Shaw, Michigan State is ranked at number 10 on his list. His full top ten is Michigan, Duke, Iowa State, Arizona, Uconn, Purdue, Gonzaga, Houston, BYU, and Michigan State.

Michigan State's Jaxon Kohler makes a 3-pointer against Duke during the first half on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Spartans fell two spots, as last week they were at number eight during the fifth week of the season, coming off wins against East Carolina and North Carolina. This past week, MSU did have a good win against a good Iowa team, but the loss to Duke was enough to move the Spartans down two spots.

This Week

Michigan State only has one game this week, a road game in Happy Valley against Penn State. A good win against another 8-1 team in Penn State should get them back on track and potentially move them up in the power rankings for next week.

The game against Duke showed that Michigan State needs to be better when attacking a zone-type defense. Michigan State has many players who are able to cut to the basket, but a 3-2 zone takes away a player's ability to cut to the basket. A way to beat it is with good ball movement and outside shooting.

Michigan State's Carson Cooper reacts after the Spartans loss to Duke on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When Duke went to a zone defense in the final five minutes of the game, Michigan State only made two field goals on Carson Cooper's layups on the fast break. In the game, Michigan State struggled with outside shooting, going 8-22.

If I were the Penn State head coach, Mike Rhoades, I would start with a 3-2 zone and force Michigan State to try and beat that type of defense. If Penn State does go to a 3-2 zone, MSU has to be able to make outside shots.