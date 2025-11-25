How Michigan State Can Slow Maryland’s Dynamic QB
The Michigan State Spartans are trying to end the 2025 season with a win over the Maryland Terrapins at Ford Field.
MSU has played hard in the last few weeks, but the team has not been able to get over the finish line. If Jonathan Smith’s squad could have finished against Minnesota, Penn State, and Iowa, the Spartans would have six wins, and we would have seen linear progress.
However, that is not the reality of the situation, and the Spartans sit at 3-8, losers of eight straight. It has been enough for many in Spartan Nation to call for the university to move on from Smith.
No one knows what might happen for Smith at the end of the season, but he has one game left to prove he is capable of leading the Spartans to success and is the right man for the job.
Even though Maryland is a bad team, a win would mean the weeks of hardship after the Youngstown State game would finally yield a victory.
Maryland is 4-7, and while their season is in dire straits, the university has announced Mike Locksley will return as the Terrapins’ coach next season. Strangely, we have not heard the same for Smith, one way or the other.
Be that as it may, Smith and Locksley will meet this Saturday in Detroit, and the Spartans will be tasked with defending Maryland’s electric quarterback, Malik Washington.
Defending Maryland QB Malik Washington
The freshman QB has completed 57 percent of his passes for 2,504 yards, 14 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. He has also rushed 49 times for 285 yards and four touchdowns.
After a hot start to the season, Washington’s numbers have fallen off a bit. This is natural for a freshman quarterback to hit a wall, as opposing defenses see more tape on him and know how to defend him better.
Washington has thrown an interception in each of his last five games, including two against Indiana in a blowout loss. The Spartans have not forced many quarterbacks to turn the ball over against them, despite Iowa’s Mark Gronowski throwing a pick to Malik Spencer last week.
If the Spartans want to defend Washington, they will have to keep him in the pocket and not let him use his legs to pick up extra yards. He is a good rusher, even if he is not a true dual-threat QB.
Washington has quick feet and a quick, easy throwing motion. If MSU lets him get comfortable and in rhythm with his scripted drives, he will carve up a defense that has struggled to stop many teams this season.
However, if the pass rush can get home, the Spartans should be able to speed him up and force him into errant throws. Those might not lead to interceptions, but they will likely result in incompletions.
MSU should also disguise some blitzes, as full-on blitzing against Washington won’t work every time. He will find the hot route and move the ball against the MSU defense.
The Spartans hope to get a victory against Maryland to avoid a winless Big Ten slate. Stopping Washington will be the first step.
