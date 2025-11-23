MSU, Batt Must Decide on Jonathan Smith's Future Now
Everyone has waited long enough. There is no better time than the present for Michigan State athletic director J Batt to decide on if Jonathan Smith will remain the football team's head coach in 2026, or if he will go.
I'm not here to definitively say Smith should stay or be fired --- I certainly have my thoughts, but so does every other MSU fan and media member. The horse has been dead for a long time there. No matter what Batt decides, it's in the best interest of Michigan State for it to happen before the season finale against Maryland.
There's also always the chance that Batt has not actually decided yet or is leaning in any specific direction. I've seen him walk into the Spartan Stadium media room following losses with a glum look on his face. He wants to see this team win, too.
Either way, this exhausting cycle of speculation has to end soon.
Why Now
If Smith is to be Fired
Let's say Batt is planning to fire Smith. There is really no tangible benefit to waiting another week to do it. Next week's game against the Terrapins is about as meaningless a college football game as it gets, unless you're a senior on one of the teams: neither team will make a bowl game, and it's not even an actual home game for MSU.
There should not be any more data points needed to make a decision here. If beating 4-7 Maryland --- a team on its own seven-game losing streak --- in front of a probably 65%-full Ford Field to reach the glorious record of 4-8 is what would save Smith's job, there are other problems. If losing to the Terrapins would be the final straw, I would wonder how more of the status quo is what did it.
This offseason is about as difficult as any to find a new coach. Tons of jobs are already open, and the list of the most realistic candidates I can think of are not ones that would excite everybody. Nick Saban isn't walking through that door.
If MSU lets Smith go, its waiting around has already cost itself a potential shot at James Franklin, who just took the Virginia Tech job and is probably the hottest name out there who would've realistically considered Michigan State. For those left, it has to officially let them all know they're open for business.
If Smith is to Stay
Even though it would be the less popular option among the two among the fanbase, it's best to just say Smith will be back in 2026, if that's what Batt chooses. Not saying anything and then having it be a return for next season by default won't work, either.
This is so that Smith and his staff can have an easier time with recruits. If they have a written, public statement from the athletic department and Batt, that is tangible proof to both high schoolers and transfer portal prospects that he has more time.
Smith and Batt have weekly meetings, but recruits don't know what gets said in those. They're Gen Z, and most are likely on social media a lot. Those loud calls for Smith's job that feel nearly unanimous on Twitter can reach those players' eyes.
That doesn't inspire confidence, and it puts those recruits committed to or considering Michigan State in a tough spot, because they're essentially being asked to blindly believe that Smith will keep his job. That feels like anything but a certainty, and the early signing period is just a few weeks away --- Dec. 3-5.
