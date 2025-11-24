Jonathan Smith on his Future at MSU, Being on Hot Seat
EAST LANSING, Mich. --- Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith did not look like somebody who feels confident about his future at MSU during his weekly Monday afternoon press conference.
Smith was asked point-blank if it had been made clear whether he would be back next year or not, to which he simply replied, "No."
SMITH: OK, like normal, I had a chance to digest the film yesterday, things on really each phase.
Starting defensively, I'm proud of the effort, really throughout the night. I thought the guys executed the plan, run fits, changing things up, making it physical, running to the ball. You look at the third-down plays, they were 1-of-10, including the fourth-down stop. A lot to like.
A huge part, too, is the season-high two turnovers, taking the ball away twice. One of them set up a touchdown, that was great to see. Still, you know, obviously want to be able to finish better in the, call it the two-minute drill there at the end of the game.
Offensively, I thought Alessio [Milivojevic] played pretty tough in that pocket. I believe it was only two sacks, but he avoided [more], took some serious hits. I thought he did a good job with the ball again, in regards to taking care of it. Besides the one there at the end of the half, that one play was not executed, that's not totally on him.
You know, tight ends had a nice game, contributing to the pass game. But again, trying to get the run game going against a physical, good group on defense. They do what they do. Nothing on the film yesterday, just like glaringly, they changed schematically.
Iowa just knows what they are and play a high-end defense, and we did not have enough fourth-quarter-wise offensively. We've got to get some first downs, get the clock moving, and we were not productive there in the fourth quarter.
Obviously, on the special teams end, early, covering it, liked the challenge going in, but wanted to adjust there [against Kaden Wetjen]. I was pleased with the offense getting the punts executed when they did. But then, obviously, in the fourth or the second half on the execution, special teams needed to be better and made a difference on a couple of plays field position-wise there.
So that's kind of recapping those things.
