How Michigan State Graded Out Against Iowa
Michigan State football has now lost its eighth straight game after falling to a last-second field goal and losing 20-17. Michigan State has now moved to 3-8 on the season, and 0-8 in conference play.
Getting his third straight start, Alessio Milivojevic had a productive day as he went 25-42 for 255 yards passing. Milivojevic also had two passing touchdowns and an interception, which gave him a QBR of 68.6.
Jack Velling had a season high in receiving yards as he had 88 on eight receptions on the day. Chrision McCray also had a productive game full of season highs, as he had 6 receptions for 78 yards and two touchdowns.
ProFootballFocus has released its grades for Michigan State and they played a good game overall. Let's look at the pros and cons of the game and see how PFF has graded the Spartans
Pros
Overall, Michigan State had a rating of 72.7, the second-highest rating during its eight-game losing skid. The offense had an overall rating of 65.2, while the defense had its highest-rated game since week one with 77.1.
As I said before Milivojevic had a good game throwing with 255 yards throwing to go along with two touchdowns. Veling and McCray had equally impactful games as both had season highs in receptions and yards receiving.
On the defensive side of the ball, the overall defense had a rating of 77.1, second-highest all season and highest since week one. The rushing defensive ratings and tackling rating were also very good against Iowa, with 78.9 and 78.6 ratings, with the tackling rating the highest all season and 8.8 higher than the second-highest rating.
Cons
The cons are very noticeable in the game against Iowa.
The special teams had a rough game against the Hawkeyes. With a rating of 29.4, the Spartans' special teams had its lowest graded performance all season, and it's the lowest grade the Spartans have had all season.
Senior return man Kaden Wetjen is one of the best punt/kick returners in the country, and he returned three punts for 147 yards and a touchdown. Compare to Michigan State's punt returner Omari Kelly, who had only one punt return for six yards. Iowa had a vastly superior return game.
Michigan State's run blocking also had a low graded game as the o-line had its lowest grade of the season with 49.6. The running game had its struggles, as in total, MSU had 27 carries for 80 yards.
Overall, Michigan State played a competitive football game. Unfortunately, the team couldn't hold the lead and lost in the final seconds. Jonathan Smith has one game left on the schedule against Maryland in what could be his last as the head coach of Michigan State football.
