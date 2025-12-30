Pat Fitzgerald Hire Brings Cautious Optimism to Michigan State

Michigan State football is entering a new era with former Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald taking over as the program’s next head coach. After the previous regime failed to meet expectations, new athletic director J Batt made the decision to move on from Jonathan Smith and reset the direction of the program.

Dec 2, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State head football coach Pat Fitzgerald watches the Spartans defeat the Iowa Hawkeyes at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | Dale Young-Imagn Images

Since being hired in early December, Fitzgerald has wasted little time filling out his coaching staff. The group includes several familiar faces, such as Joe Rossi returning as defensive coordinator, Courtney Hawkins remaining as wide receivers coach, and Brian Wozniak continuing as tight ends coach.

Fitzgerald has also added new voices, including former Spartan linebacker Max Bullough as linebackers coach and co-defensive coordinator, LeVar Woods as special teams coordinator, and Nick Sheridan as offensive coordinator.

Notre Dame linebackers coach Max Bullough runs into practice Thursday, March 7, 2024, at the Irish Athletics Center in South Bend. | MANDATORY CREDIT: Austin Hough / South Bend Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

Now, nearly a month into Fitzgerald’s tenure, national outlets have begun weighing in on the hire. While some have praised Michigan State for bringing in a proven Big Ten coach, others remain skeptical given the circumstances surrounding Fitzgerald’s departure from Northwestern.

CBS Sports writer Chip Patterson recently released his rankings of all Big Ten head coaches for the upcoming season, placing Fitzgerald 11th overall, just outside the conference’s Top 10.

Patterson acknowledged the concerns surrounding Fitzgerald’s hire, noting his firing in the wake of the hazing scandal at Northwestern and the fact that he has not served as a head coach for the past few seasons. However, he also pointed to Fitzgerald’s track record of building a competitive program with the Wildcats, including multiple top-25 finishes during his tenure.

Michigan State's new football coach Pat Fitzgerald addresses the crowd during a timeout in the first half of the Spartans basketball game against Iowa on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“This was a tough balance because Fitzgerald was widely respected for the program he built at Northwestern before his controversial ouster altered his standing in the coaching industry,” Patterson wrote.

“After a couple of years away and a successful lawsuit against the university, he returns to the Big Ten at a public state school with a broader recruiting footprint than he had with the Wildcats. From 2015–20, Northwestern finished in the top 25 four times and won at least seven games in five seasons, including a 10-win campaign in 2017 and Big Ten West titles in 2018 and 2020. Can he replicate that success in a different environment?”

Whether Fitzgerald can replicate his Northwestern success at Michigan State remains the central question surrounding his hire. With stronger recruiting resources, a revamped staff, and renewed institutional support, Fitzgerald has an opportunity to reestablish himself as one of the Big Ten’s most effective program builders. While skepticism remains, the early structure of his staff and his history in the conference suggest that Michigan State’s new era carries both risk and real potential.

