MSU's Carson Cooper Can Surprise Fans with Play
Michigan State is expecting big things out of Carson Cooper in the 2025-26 season.
The senior did not start a game last season but did an excellent job as the first big man off the bench. He played big minutes and helped anchor the Spartan defense.
When Cooper arrived in East Lansing, he was a low-level recruit who played on IMG Academy’s B Team. He was expected to redshirt in 2022, but he played so well that Tom Izzo wanted him as part of the lineup as a freshman.
Now, Cooper is a captain for this Spartan team, and the staff will rely on him to continue his good play and lead them back to the top of the Big Ten.
Most Spartan fans probably don’t think much of Cooper, but they should. Here’s why.
Carson Cooper's skill set
Cooper will not blow anyone away with his numbers, but his impact on the court goes beyond the stat sheet.
The seven-footer is an excellent defender. He is not a liability when defending guards on pick and rolls; he can move his feet and stay in front of them.
However, Cooper’s bread and butter as a defender is his rim protection. He uses his length to deter and block shots at the basket, even if he averages less than one block per game.
Cooper’s foul numbers have gone up each year, but that is due to his minutes increasing. He has become a more disciplined defender as he has developed.
Cooper will be a starter at center this season, next to Jaxon Kohler, who will play at the four spot. The next game Cooper starts will be his ninth in four seasons.
Offensively, Cooper is a roll man with a developing back-to-the-basket game. If he can give the Spartans more quality post touches, he opens up a new layer of MSU’s offense.
MSU has sought leadership for the last few years, and there may not be a better person to lead with his voice than Cooper.
Cooper, someone who has played from the very start and experienced so much during his time in East Lansing, can lead his teammates and advise the young bigs like Cam Ward and Jesse McCulloch.
Spartan fans will think higher of Cooper this season. His play could be what makes the Spartans a conference contender.
Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to give us your thoughts on what kind of season you think Carson Cooper will have when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.