How Michigan State Can Slow Down Maryland's Passing Attack
The Michigan State Spartans are trying to end the 2025 season on the right note by beating the Maryland Terrapins at Ford Field this evening.
Of course, winning a meaningless game against a 4-7 Terrapins squad won’t convince fans that this season was a success, because it wasn’t. It was an abject failure.
Things were supposed to improve under Jonathan Smith in his second season leading the Spartans, but they regressed. That has been enough for many fans to be ready to move on from Smith and find a new coach.
There has been only silence on MSU’s part regarding Smith’s job security, and Smith has even said he has not heard much about his future from the university. We will likely get more clarity on his fate on Sunday.
While the game does not matter in the grand scheme of things record-wise, the game is being played, so let’s evaluate some of the X’s and O’s surrounding it.
The Maryland passing attack
The Terrapins rank ninth in the Big Ten in passing yards per game (237.2), just above the Spartans, who rank 10th. Freshman quarterback Malik Washington has shown flashes of brilliance in his first season leading Maryland.
It has not been consistent, but the Terrapins are liable to have a big day through the air. The Spartan secondary, which has played better football recently, has a tough task ahead.
Maryland’s leading receiver is Shaleak Knotts, a senior who has compiled a nice career for himself as a Terrapin. He has a career-high 36 receptions for 578 yards and five touchdowns.
MSU’s top cornerback, Malcolm Bell, will be tasked with covering the tall, slim receiver. Maryland receivers often follow the same archetype: tall and skinny with some wiggle.
Knotts is not the only talented receiver on Maryland’s roster. The Terrapins’ passing attack is balanced, and several players can win down the field against MSU.
That includes possession receiver Octavian Smith Jr., who has 500 receiving yards on 12.5 yards per catch. Senior Jalil Farooq, who transferred from Oklahoma, is having a nice season as well, with 48 receptions for 435 yards and two touchdowns.
Maryland likes to attack down the field, which has been a staple of Mike Locksley’s offense since he has been the head coach. Defensive coordinator Joe Rossi must consider playing some zone defense so the Terrapin receivers do not beat them deep.
MSU had a bad season, but it may provide some relief winning against a Maryland team struggling to the finish as well. Slowing down Washington and the Terrapin passing attack is key.
