Jasiah Jervis Headlines Michigan State’s Latest Recruiting Class
Top 40 player in the 2026 high school basketball recruiting class, Jasiah Jervis, has now committed to Michigan State. Jervis will join a recruiting class that features point guard Carlos Medlock from Link Academy in Missouri and Julius Avent from Bergen Catholic in New Jersey.
With his commitment, Michigan State now has three commits and has the fourth-ranked recruiting class according to 247Sports. With head coach Tom Izzo bringing in the fourth-ranked recruiting class, let's look at next year's Michigan State freshman class so far.
Jasiah Jervis
Coming out of White Plains, New York, playing for Archbishop Stepinac, the 6-4 shooting guard has been a lethal go-to scorer for his team. During his junior season at Archbishop Stepinac, Jervis led his team in points with 16.2 points per game, as well as field goal percentage with 49%, as well as three-point shooting with 40%. Jervis could have the same impact that Jace Richardson had last season as a freshman.
When Jervis was asked by 247sports why he committed to Michigan State, Jervis stated,
- "From the moment I got on campus, it felt like family. When I met the players, they welcomed me with open arms. When I met the staff, everybody loved me. They have a great reputation, and the fan love is crazy. Coach Izzo was super passionate and involved throughout my whole recruitment process. They're a winning program, and I love to win, so we had something in common. I just felt it was a great fit for me."
Carlos Medlock
Carlos Medlock may only be 5-11, but that doesn't deter him from playing his game one bit. Medlock is a quick, twitchy guard who uses his incredible ball-handling skills to control the game, either by getting past his defender or finding the open man and being an incredible floor general.
Defensively, Medlock is an absolute pest who has the speed and quickness to put full court pressure on the opposing ball handler. Medlock is very similar to MSU’s own Jeremy Fears, and while he isn't built the same physically, he has the same pest mentality as fears.
“Medlock may be undersized, but he’s extremely talented and creative with the ball. He has total command of his handle, can play at full speed with complete control, and can break down defenders almost at will. 247 sports recruiting analyst Adam Finkelstein said. “When the game slows down, he’s still almost impossible to corral as he’ll split ball-screens and create space for tough pull-ups or step-backs off the dribble”.
Julius Avent
Julius Avent is the prototypical Tom Izzo forward, long and strong with amazing athleticism. Avent is, however, going to need to be developed more than Medlock, as he isn't a finished player just yet.
However, just like freshman forward Cam Ward and junior Coen Carr, Avent is an amazing athlete, as Avent is listed at 6-7 and 220 pounds with a measured 7-3 wingspan as well as an almost nine-foot standing reach.
Avent also has defensive potential as his frame allows him to guard centers. There are some concerts as he isn't very quick, but the long wingspan can help with that if he ever switches onto a smaller guard.
