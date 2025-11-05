MSU Gets Big Commitment From Top-5 SG In Class of 2026
After months of hard work, Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo finally landed Jasiah Jervis. The White Plains, NY, native was long rumored to be heading to MSU, but he officially confirmed his commitment on November 5.
In front of his teammates, friends, and family, Jervis chose MSU over Pittsburgh, NC State, and Tennessee. Jervis is Izzo's third commit in the class of 2026, one that has come together quite nicely.
Jasiah Jervis's MSU Commitment
Standing 6'4'', 190 pounds, MSU fans have a lot to be excited about. 247Sports lists Jervis as the nation's No. 35-ranked player. He's the No. 2 player in all of New York and is the second-best shooting guard in the Class of '26.
Jervis had a busy past few months as he made sure to visit every school that he had an interest in. His visit with MSU on September 5 was his second, only NC State had a jump on the four-star guard. After his time with the Spartans, he visited Pittsburgh, Illinois (twice), Oregon, Florida, and Tennessee. Those visits allowed him to eliminate Oregon and Florida from his Top 5.
The commitment saw Jervis surrounded by his family as he had all four hats laid out on the table. He picked up all four hats, putting them all back down on the table. MSU fans failed to breathe as their hat was put down third, but he took off his jacket to reveal a Spartans T-Shirt.
He thanked everyone who came out, his coaches, his family, and God for putting him in this position. Jervis teared up during his commitment speech, showing just how much this moment means to him. It was a long road to the next level, but his dreams of playing for a D1 university have now been realized.
MSU's Class of 2026
Izzo's third recruit is a good one, and Jervis will compliment Carlos Medlock Jr. perfectly. Medlock is a 5'11'' 165-pound point guard, the No. 7 PG in the Class of '26. MSU's Class of 2026 also features 6'7'' 220-pound Julius Avent who committed just over one month ago.
In the end, Izzo now has three Top-100 recruits on the way. After MSU's struggles on the football field, Spartan fans are glad to hear that isn't the same on the court. While the B1G is a gauntlet each and every year, MSU is in good hands and Izzo is always up for the challenge.
Landing Jervis not only boosts the Spartans' Class of '26, but it further proves that Izzo can hang with anybody. MSU, who got past Colgate in their season opener, 80-69, must now prepare for No. 14 Arkansas. Izzo never takes a day off, and his non-conference schedule includes games against the likes of Arkansas, No. 9 Kentucky, No. 25 UNC, and No. 6 Duke.
