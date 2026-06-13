Phil Steele Elite Honors Prove Pat Fitzgerald's Offseason Strategy Works Right Now

A group of Michigan State players are expected to be among the Big Ten's best this season.

On Wednesday, longtime college football analyst Phil Steele released his preseason All-Big Ten teams. He included six Spartans on either the conference's first- or second-team.

LB Jordan Hall (First-Team)

Michigan State linebacker Jordan Hall (5) celebrates a play against Michigan during the first half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, October 25, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Senior linebacker Jordan Hall is the lone player to get onto Steele's first team. Hall was a team captain last year and led MSU with 88 total tackles and tied for the lead with 2.5 sacks.

Holding onto Hall for his senior year was one of the big, early wins for Pat Fitzgerald as head coach. Hall was the leader of the defense last year, and he'll be expected to be it again this season.

C Trent Fraley

April 18, 2026; East Lansing, Mich.; Michigan State Spartans offensive lineman Trent Fraley readies to snap the ball during MSU's "Spring Showcase" at Spartan Stadium. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

North Dakota State transfer Trent Fraley landed on the second team. He was the FCS's Rimington Award recipient last fall, given to the subdivision's best center.

Fraley will be the Spartans' starting center this coming season and will have to fill the shoes left behind by Matt Gulbin, who was drafted by the Washington Commanders this April.

OT Conner Moore

Michigan State's Conner Moore, left, blocks Eli Coenen during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Returning offensive lineman Conner Moore is also on the second team. He transferred to Michigan State from Montana State last offseason and was the Spartans' starter at right tackle during the 2025 season. He was the highest-graded starter for MSU after Gulbin.

Moore's role this season is slightly more uncertain. He was getting some reps at right guard during the spring (Rakeem Johnson was at right tackle). That might be due to some injuries to other right guards, but it's worth monitoring nonetheless.

OT Ben Murawski

Oct 19, 2024; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Connecticut Huskies offensive lineman Ben Murawski (77) is helped off the field by head coach Jim Mora and staff as they take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in the first quarter at Rentschler Field at Pratt & Whitney Stadium. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

A third offensive lineman on the list is UConn transfer Ben Murawski . He was the Spartans' top-rated transfer addition this offseason, according to On3. Murawski was an elite run-blocker for the Huskies during the 2025 season, grading out to an 86.4 on Pro Football Focus.

Murawski will be Michigan State's left tackle this coming season. Having a great lineman there is so important because he'll be both a critical component in the run game and Alessio Milivojevic's blindside blocker.

P Rhys Dakin

Apr 26, 2025; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa’s Rhys Dakin (9) looks on during a spring NCAA football open practice at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Cress/For the Register | Joseph Cress/For the Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

New punter Rhys Dakin is another second-team honoree. He followed new special teams coordinator LeVar Woods from Iowa this offseason, where Dakin had been the starting punter for two seasons.

Dakin was a second-team All-Big Ten as a freshman and an honorable mention last year. Outgoing punter Ryan Eckley was the Big Ten Punter of the Year and the first punter to get drafted in April, going to the Baltimore Ravens.

KR Kenneth Williams

Michigan State's Kenneth Williams, left, celebrates a touchdown run with Nick Sharpe during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Capping off the list is Nebraska transfer Kenneth Williams . He's set to be the Spartans' kick returner this coming season. Williams can also play running back, but special teams will be where most of his impact is felt.

Williams was also a second-team All-Big Ten honoree from the media last season, getting third-team honors from the coaches. He averaged 32.9 yards per kick return for the Cornhuskers in 2025, taking one back for a 95-yard touchdown against Northwestern.