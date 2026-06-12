Concern Level for Lack of Blue-Chips in MSU's 2027 Class
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Gauging the mood around Michigan State's 2027 recruiting class has been interesting.
It's basically been 3-star prospect after 3-star prospect. None of the 13 commitments that MSU has landed so far are "blue-chip" prospects, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. Top commit Ohimai Ozolua is pretty close to 4-star status there at 432nd overall, though he is still a 3-star prospect individually at Rivals.
The Spartans' class is ranked 44th nationally on 247Sports and 15th in the Big Ten. Over at On3, the ranking is down to 53rd in the country and 16th in the conference.
Recruiting rankings are not the end-all, be-all, but history shows that they do matter in the long run. The lack of a true 4-star recruit to show from Michigan State's recruiting efforts is a real concern.
What It Means
It hasn't really been for lack of trying. MSU has pursued several notable 4-star recruits, but so far, all have chosen other schools. In-state top-100 recruit Gideon Gash picked Texas Tech. In-state 4-star EDGE Myles Smith picked Indiana. So did 4-star defensive lineman Reinaldo Perez.
Michigan State just seems to be finishing second or third for a lot of its best targets. It's progress and shows some mutual interest, but you don't get a silver medal for finishing second in an athlete's recruitment. You just move down the list to the next name.
Getting at least a few 4-star recruits is the bare minimum, really. The 2026 recruiting class is bringing in five 247Sports Composite 4-star recruits. The 2025 class had only one, and that was considered a poor overall effort.
There can only be so many "sleeper" and "under-the-radar" prospects one can take every cycle. Indiana has proven that winning can happen without a ton of 5- or 4-stars, but Curt Cignetti is pretty much an anomaly who probably won't be replicated any time soon.
Potential 4-Star Gets
What doesn't help is that the list of remaining 4-star targets is already growing thin. The top name left is in-state tight end Anthony Cartwright III. Michigan State still seems to be in the picture for him, but calling the Spartans a favorite would be a big stretch (again, there's no reward for finishing second or third).
Blue-chip offensive tackle Caleb Johnson also visited East Lansing a few weeks ago. MSU is listed third on the Rivals' RPM metric, though, behind Indiana and Iowa. Miss on Cartwright and Johnson, and there is a realistic chance that Michigan State doesn't get a true 4-star all cycle, unless one current or future commit gets a bump in the rankings.
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A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.Follow jacobcotsonika