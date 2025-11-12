Jonathan Smith Listed as Key Name to Watch in CFB
As Michigan State football comes out of its bye week, it is still seeking its first win in the Big Ten against another winless team in the Big Ten in Penn State.
Both teams need to win this game as the winner can still have a chance to make a bowl game. The loser will be eliminated from Bowl contention.
At the beginning of the season, Jonathan Smith had pressure on him to have at least six wins and make a bowl game. J Batt had just arrived from Georgia Tech this offseason as the new athletic director, and Smith needed to prove to Batt that he is the right man to be the head coach for the Spartans.
What was once a promising start to the season for Michigan State, winning its first three games of the year, has now turned upside down as they have lost six straight games.
Now Jonathan Smith’s seat has been getting hotter. With only three games left in the season, Smith needs to beat Penn State, Iowa, and Maryland.
Recently, On3’s Pete Nakos released a list of the top jobs to watch as the regular season comes to a close. Jonathan Smith's name comes up second on his list, just behind Florida State's head Coach Jay Norvell.
- “Former Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith is in his second season in East Lansing, but pressure is beginning to build with a 0-6 start in Big Ten play this season. Smith has had to revamp the roster and work to build NIL resources since he arrived and he still has five years remaining on his contract."
- "But the Spartans have a new athletic director in J Batt, who was hired in June from Georgia Tech. If Michigan State parted ways with Smith after just two seasons, the Spartans would owe over $33 million. Smith’s name has been tied to a couple of openings so far this cycle, too.”
Can He Save his Job?
Smith has already benched starting QB Aidan Chiles, who came with him from Oregon State, for redshirt freshman Alessio Milivojevic for the Minnesota Game. In the Game, Milivojevic played a great game as he threw for 311 yards and a passing touchdown and almost won Michigan State's first game in Big Ten play.
While it's still undecided who will be starting at QB against Penn State, the way Milivojevic played against Minnesota should be an indicator of who the starting QB should be for the rest of the season.
Jonathan Smith has his work cut out for him with these last three games. For him to try and save his job, Smith needs to win these next three games as an underdog. That seems to be the only way that Smith could win back the fan base and, more importantly, his new boss.
