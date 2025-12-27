Best College Football Bets Today for (Predictions for Penn State-Clemson, Georgia Tech-BYU, and Virginia-Missouri)
Don't let the fact that the College Football Playoff doesn't continue until next week distract you from this Saturday's loaded slate of bowl games. We have some fun ones to watch and bet on today, including the Gator Bowl between Virginia and Missouri.
Let's take a look at a few of my best bets for today's action.
College Football Best Bets Today
- Penn State vs. Clemson UNDER 48.5 (-110)
- BYU -3.5 (-115) vs. Georgia Tech
- Missouri -4.5 (-106) vs. Virginia
Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl Prediction
The Clemson offense has struggled all season long and enters the bowl season ranking 86th in adjusted EPA per play. Meanwhile, the Tigers' defense ranks 26th in opponent success rate. They are everything you want when it comes to betting on an UNDER, so let's go ahead and trust in both defenses to step up in the Pinstripe Bowl.
Pick: Penn State/Clemson UNDER 48.5 (-110)
Pop-Tarts Bowl Prediction
There's an argument to be made that BYU was good enough to be in the College Football Playoff. They're certainly one of the best teams in the country in terms of advanced metrics, including ranking 20th in net success rate. Meanwhile, Georgia Tech, in my opinion, is an overrated team and will struggle to slow down the Cougars' offense.
Pick: BYU -3.5 (-115)
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl Prediction
This is a great stylistic matchup for the Missouri Tigers. The Tigers are one of the most effective rushing teams in the country behind Ahmad Hardy, who has averaged a blistering 6.5 yards per carry this season. Now, he gets to take on a defense that ranks 85th in opponent rush EPA. That could set Hardy up to have a big game and lead Missouri to a win and cover in the Gator Bowl.
Pick: Missouri -4.5 (-106) vs. Virginia
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $250 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your FanDuel promo code offer today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!