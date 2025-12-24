3 Most Enraging Moments from the Past MSU Football Season

It might be difficult to bring Michigan State's past football season down to just three bad moments.

The Spartans just finished 4-8, and the season was bad enough for MSU to fire Jonathan Smith after only two seasons and quickly replace him with Pat Fitzgerald . Spread across those eight defeats, these three things seem to linger the most.

1) 38 Unanswered for UCLA

UCLA's Jalen Berger runs for a touchdown against Michigan State during the first quarter on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This was the true "beginning of the end" for Smith in East Lansing, and certainly the biggest dud of the season for Michigan State as a whole.

MSU had lost two straight entering its homecoming game against UCLA , but those were both road games as double-digit underdogs. The Bruins were 1-4, coming off their upset win over then-No. 7 Penn State. Even with that result, the thinking was that this was a game the Spartans absolutely should win.

Michigan State didn't just lose; it got humiliated. The Spartans scored first to go up 7-0, but UCLA then rattled off 38 straight points en route to a blowout victory.

To rub it in, former MSU running back Jalen Berger outscored the Spartans by himself. He reached the endzone three times, thereby scoring 18 points to Michigan State's 13. It has not helped that UCLA ended up finishing 3-9.

2) Flat against Michigan

Michigan defensive back TJ Metcalf (7) tackles Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) during the second half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, October 25, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If UCLA was the "beginning of the end" for Smith, the Michigan game was when things truly felt final. It was the last real chance for Michigan State to truly turn its season around by going for broke against its biggest rival.

UM rolled through East Lansing with relative ease. It was not a blowout, but there was no point in the game where it felt like MSU was in any real position to grab Paul Bunyan. Michigan State was just... flat. The Wolverines didn't even play very well, and that was enough to win by two scores (really three, excluding a garbage-time touchdown) in Spartan Stadium.

3) Blown Opportunity at Minnesota

Nov 1, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Michigan State Spartans running back Brandon Tullis (7) runs the ball against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the first half at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Something interesting to think about is just how close Michigan State actually was to bowl eligibility. There's no other way to go about it; the Spartans blew those games against Minnesota and Iowa . According to ESPN's live win probability chart, MSU had as high as a 92.5% chance to beat the Golden Gophers and a 92.0% chance to beat the Hawkeyes.

These are not really independent events, but if they were, that would be an 85.1% chance of winning both games, thereby eventually getting to six wins. There was only a 0.53% of losing both games, which is exactly what Michigan State ended up doing.

We'll say that Minnesota is probably the more annoying one, since the Golden Gophers got crushed by Iowa, 41-3. It was also first, and there had been so much promise from the starting debut of Alessio Milivojevic .

Some of the miscues and questionable calls made it worse. Kicker Martin Connington missed a 23-yarder with about five minutes left. There were some questionable calls and no-calls during the overtime period as well. MSU did not draw a flag while Rodney Bullard's shirt was clearly being held on a third down, but Minnesota did get one on its own third-down play that led to the Gophers scoring the winning touchdown.

Michigan State Spartans head coach Jonathan Smith walks around during pregame warmups ahead of a game against the Maryland Terrapins at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE , and be sure to share your thoughts when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE . Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Spartans when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW