Breaking Down Michigan State’s Biggest Successes and Struggles This Season
As the 2025 season goes on, more and more questions pop up about Michigan State football as a whole. Through successes and blunders, this team has been through it all.
After week one versus Western Michigan, MSU had a lot to be excited about. Their defense boasted a shutout, giving MSU fans a lot of hope. In recent years, MSU has struggled to have a solid defense to rely on, especially when it comes to the pass.
In the run game, MSU performs significantly better, but often gets compromised in the air game. This game gave many fans hope for a better defense.
As MSU would find out in the next game against Boston College and Youngstown State, the Spartans' defense isn't much improved, if at all. Letting up a ton of points versus teams that shouldn't be competitive with MSU, but the bright side is being a standout defensive player in Jordan Hall.
Another positive is the offense's efficiency and lethality during the first three games. Even though the run game slowed down a bit, Aidan Chiles and the offense really picked it up for Coach Jonathan Smith. A standout offensive player has been WR Nick Marsh, who has had a monstrous year when it comes to winning routes and matchups in the secondary.
The last two games, being conference games, were fierce for MSU. The first being versus USC, which is ranked and has a lethal offense, as well as the Spartans. This game was a shootout, with USC's offense being more consistent in the later quarters and giving them the win. The second loss to Nebraska was a lot more wrenching.
This is because, through the game, it looked like MSU "didn't want it." Chiles made too many silly mistakes, and he had an abysmal day throwing the ball, which is surprising given that he is regarded as one of the best QBs in the Big Ten based on numbers and statistics.
