Spartan Nation

Breaking Down Michigan State’s Biggest Successes and Struggles This Season

As the 2026 season goes on, MSU keeps unveiling different ways of either winning or losing games

Michael Woodworth

Aug 29, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Jonathan Smith reacts to a play in the third quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images
Aug 29, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Jonathan Smith reacts to a play in the third quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images / Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images
In this story:

As the 2025 season goes on, more and more questions pop up about Michigan State football as a whole. Through successes and blunders, this team has been through it all.

After week one versus Western Michigan, MSU had a lot to be excited about. Their defense boasted a shutout, giving MSU fans a lot of hope. In recent years, MSU has struggled to have a solid defense to rely on, especially when it comes to the pass.

In the run game, MSU performs significantly better, but often gets compromised in the air game. This game gave many fans hope for a better defense.

As MSU would find out in the next game against Boston College and Youngstown State, the Spartans' defense isn't much improved, if at all. Letting up a ton of points versus teams that shouldn't be competitive with MSU, but the bright side is being a standout defensive player in Jordan Hall.

Oct 4, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) warms up before the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kylie Graham-Imagn Images / Kylie Graham-Imagn Images

Another positive is the offense's efficiency and lethality during the first three games. Even though the run game slowed down a bit, Aidan Chiles and the offense really picked it up for Coach Jonathan Smith. A standout offensive player has been WR Nick Marsh, who has had a monstrous year when it comes to winning routes and matchups in the secondary.

MS
Oct 4, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) is helped up after a hard hit during the second quarter of the game against Nebraska at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kylie Graham-Imagn Images / Kylie Graham-Imagn Images

The last two games, being conference games, were fierce for MSU. The first being versus USC, which is ranked and has a lethal offense, as well as the Spartans. This game was a shootout, with USC's offense being more consistent in the later quarters and giving them the win. The second loss to Nebraska was a lot more wrenching.

This is because, through the game, it looked like MSU "didn't want it." Chiles made too many silly mistakes, and he had an abysmal day throwing the ball, which is surprising given that he is regarded as one of the best QBs in the Big Ten based on numbers and statistics.

Keep up with all our Michigan State football content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on MSU's season so far when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.

feed

Published
Michael Woodworth
MICHAEL WOODWORTH

Michael Woodworth attends Michigan State University. A multiple-sport athlete in high school, Woodworth developed a deep love for sports and sharing that with others. His hobbies include golf and fishing.