Jordan Vann Updates Michigan State Visit and More

Multiple different schools have started to do their job even better on a day-to-day basis. This includes the Michigan State Spartans, who have landed multiple different prospects in the 2026 class, including flipping multiple guys in the 2026 class.
One of the players that they flipped is Jordan Vann. Vann was previously committed to the Virginia Cavaliers before visiting the Spartans and flipping on the day that he left his visit. Since then, he has remained committed to the Spartans.
Vann recently caught up with Michigan State Spartans On SI to detail his updates surrounding his Michigan State commitment and more, such as a discussion about the schools that keep targeting him in his recruitment. He had this to say.
- "Everything is going great. Can’t wait to be a Spartan," the Michigan State Spartans commit stated when speaking to Michigan State Spartans On SI about all of the recent updates that he has surrounding the Michigan State Spartans commitment, which he has made and been standing strong to for quite some time.
He had the chance to then dip into a conversation about which coaches he has been talking to consistently throughout his recruiting process and as recently as they have been calling him to see how his season is going as well, as seeing his progression is being placed out on the table ahead of his first collegiate season, which will be next year.
- "I talk with Coach Smith, Coach Adams, Coach Gordan, Coach Gill consistently … just basically check-in calls, seeing how my season is going."
When will the talented prospect be visiting the Michigan State Spartans again? He provided the answer in his conversation with Michigan State Spartans On SI.
- "I'm there this week, a couple of my old high school teammates play for Youngstown, and I’ll be up for Michigan week."
The talented prospect has continued to be recruited to the Michigan State Spartans, but is also being recruited to other schools. How big of a factor is it that the other schools are targeting him?
- "Yes, I’m still getting contacted by schools, but I’m locked in. I convinced my sister to commit, so the Vanns are locked in lol."
Will the talented prospect be visiting any other schools now that he has been committed to the Michigan State program for quite some time.
- "No, I will not be visiting any other schools."
