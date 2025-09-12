Tristan Comer Drops Thoughts on Spartans Recruiting
The Michigan State Spartans have multiple different commits in the 2026 recruiting class that are among the best in the class at their respective position which include includes the multiple commits that they have on the offensive line which is exactly what they needed to recruit heavily in this class as it is as it is always important that you recruit guys at the position is on the offensive line as this is something that you have to recruit every single class no matter what the depth looks like.
Tristan Comer is one of the better players in the 2026 recruiting class. He is intriguing because of the pure talent he brings to the table when it comes to the offensive line. He is one of the better upside players in the class as a whole, let alone.
Comer caught up with Michigan State Spartans On SI to detail the latest in his recruitment.
EXCLUSIVE: Tristan Comer Talks Spartans Updates
- "My commitment has been amazing! I’m getting along great with all the other commits, and it feels great to have somewhere to call home," the Michigan State commit stated when speaking to Michigan State Spartans On SI about his Michigan State commitment updates.
Multiple coaches have been in constant communication with the offensive lineman commit. He went into detail about which coaches have been the ones continuing to build a relationship with him.
- "Coach M and Coach Lail have been communicating with me the most, and the conversations have been great. They are both extremely knowledgeable, bring their own unique personalities to the team, and work really good together."
The talented prospect has been able to visit in the past, but will he visit the Michigan State Spartans again? He shared his thoughts with Michigan State Spartans On SI.
- "I plan on doing game day visits for every home game I can make. I love the environment that the fans provide and I’m super excited to be a part of that!"
Will the talented prospect be going anywhere else commitment wise?
- "I am completely locked into Michigan State, 100%. This is where I want to call home for the next five years! I am extremely blessed to have this opportunity and can't wait to make the most of it."
Will the talented prospect be visiting any other schools other than the Spartans?
- "I have no plans and won’t make plans to visit anywhere else."
Stay up to date on all your Michigan State football news when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and feel free to share your thoughts when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Be sure to also like and share our content when you follow us on X @MSUSpartansOnSI.