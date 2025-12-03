Three-Star Safety Chooses Louisville After MSU Decommit

Back on June 15, three-star safety Jordan Vann pledged his commitment to Michigan State. Now, Vann is the latest player to flip. Louisville made a lasting impression on the 6'1'' 195-pound safety, and now the Ohio native is heading to the Cardinals.

News broke on Dec 1 that Vann will no longer be playing for the Spartans. Michigan State is going through a very intriguing period right now after the hiring of new head coach Pat Fitzgerald. While plenty of recruits are staying put, Vann is on his way to Louisville.

Jordan Vann Flips From MSU

Michigan State loses 3-star DB Jordan Vann to Louisville.



The Spartans flipped him from Virginia, and a massive senior season made him popular with a few other P4 colleges. With the uncertainty in the program, hard to blame Vann.



Best of luck to Jordan at Louisville! https://t.co/YaJkZN90we — Emmett Matasovsky (@E_Matasovsky57) December 1, 2025

Clearly, this is a situation where Vann wanted to play for head coach Jonathan Smith. Michigan State wasn't necessarily his perfect location, but Coach Smith was the man he wanted to play for most. Nothing against Fitzgerald, but that's not the coach Vann signed up to play for. MSU thought they had Vann right where they wanted him after flipping him from Virginia, but now they're back to square one.

After a late visit with the Cardinals, Vann decided that Jeff Brohm is a coach he wants to play for. Vann posted "God's plan" on his social media as well as sent the message "I'm home, Go Cards" upon the news of his announcement.

According to Allen Trieu, Vann is "one of the best in Ohio this season in my opinion." It's undoubtedly a big loss for the Spartans, and could be one of many in the coming days and weeks. Even though the college season has mostly come to a close, Vann's transfer could be the first of a downward spiral for the Spartans.

Michigan State's Class of 2026

MSU currently has the No. 36 overall Class of 2026, according to 247Sports. Former coach Smith put together a stellar recruiting class, all things considered. Even though the Spartans didn't have the best season, they ended on a high note and the hiring of Fitzgerald puts the team's future in a whole new perspective.

With 20 players on the way, the last thing MSU wants to do is lose a player like four-star WR Samson Gash. They only have a few four stars on the way, but losing numerous three stars like Vann will also put a huge dent in their upcoming class.

Fitzgerlad has his work cut out for him, no doubt. At the end of the day, there's not much he can do about this recruitng class as he wasn't directly involved in the process. At this point, he will do everything in his power to work his magic and make sure no one else leaves like Vann.

Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE , and be sure to share your thoughts on the difference in the offense when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE .