Spartans Commit Fameitau Siale Talks Michigan State Updates

There are many outstanding commits in the 2026 recruiting class for the Michigan State Spartans. This includes one of the more popular names on the defensive line.
That player is O'Dea High School EDGE rusher, Fameitau Siale, who is one of the better players from the state of Washington. He continues to assert his dominance in many different places and is one of the more physical players on this list, which leads many to believe he will have the opportunity to make an impact very early in his career.
The Michigan State staff continues to show their excitement to bring a guy like Siale in. He recently caught up with Michigan State Spartans On SI to go into detail and discuss many of the more important updates surrounding this commitment. Here is everything he has to say when speaking to Michigan State Spartans On SI.
Spartans Commit Fameitau Siale Talks Through Michigan State Updates
- "It's been great!! Go Green," the Michigan State Spartans prospect said when speaking to Michigan State Spartans On SI about his Michigan State commitment that he made quite some time ago.
He remains one of the more popular names in the class, as he has been committed to them for quite some time. Not only that, but he is one of the main prospects who remains in contact with the coaching staff.
This is key for the Michigan State staff and for the players, who are committed to them in the class as a whole. This is very crucial for keeping the class intact as well as keeping the staff strong in the recruiting scene.
- "I keep in contact with Coach Legi; we have a great relationship."
Will the talented prospect visit the Michigan State Spartans, or will he remain neutral with no visits? He went into detail when speaking to Michigan State Spartans On SI.
- "I really want to catch one of the games, just don't know which one yet."
His focus isn't on the other teams that are recruiting him. Instead, his focus is based on his high school season. He explains more.
- "This is my last high school football season, so I'm just really locked in to try to get us a back-to-back championship," the talented commit said.
Siale would then go into the details about whether he will be visiting any other schools other than the Michigan State program, in which he is already committed.
- "No plans."
