Key Variable That Could Decide MSU’s Matchup With USC
The Michigan State Spartans are 3-0 so far this season. MSU has a crucial game coming up on its schedule against the University of Southern California. Michigan State has played three home games in a row and will have to travel across the country to take on the Trojans.
This game holds so much importance for a couple of reasons. First, it's MSU's first away game. Away games show how deep a team can get and how well they can stick to their selves even with all the distractions.
If a team performs poorly at away games compared to home games against relatively easy opponents, a key takeaway is the impact of outside noise on their performance. A good team can perform well on the road and remain focused on winning. If MSU can go into USC's house and get a win, it shows the adversity the Spartans can handle and persevere through this season.
The second reason it's so important is that it's a win, not just any win, but a Big Ten win. Winning the first conference game builds confidence and gives teams momentum. MSU beating USC would get them a win closer to a bowl game, which coach Jonathan Smith would love to have under his belt.
Injuries
The Spartans need to stay healthy throughout the game to beat the 25th-ranked Trojans, hoping that some players have recovered from last Saturday's games. The biggest question for the Spartans is wide receiver Nick Marsh's condition.
As Aidan Chiles' top player, MSU must have a healthy Marsh for this Sunday. Nick Marsh had an incredible first half versus Youngstown State before he got injured and stayed out of the game. During that game, Marsh was so effective that just running routes was getting other people open and giving teammates opportunities.
Makhi Frazier, MSU's running back, who also got hurt in that game, will also be a key piece that the Spartans wish to have. MSU's running game didn't look all that dominant versus Youngstown State, and MSU will need the run game against USC.
