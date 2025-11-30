Social Media Reacts to MSU's Season-Ending Victory vs. Maryland
The Michigan State Spartans finished the 2025 season with a win against the Maryland Terrapins, 38-28.
The Spartans are not going to a bowl game, but winning the last game of the season and avoiding a winless Big Ten slate is a solid way to wrap up the 2025 season. Jonathan Smith wins what is technically his first conference win, since the ones last year got vacated.
Smith's future as the Spartans' head coach is still unknown, and a meaningless win against a bad Terrapins team will not give Spartan Nation much hope that he is the right man to lead the team in the future.
Most fans were not worried about this game, as the future of MSU football will be determined by Athletic Director J Batt's next moves regarding Smith.
However, like every week, MSU fans had many opinions about how the team played against the Terrapins. Let's take a look at how Spartan fans felt about how the team performed against Maryland in its first victory since September.
Alessio Milivojevic's solid game
The Spartan quarterback had another good game as a starter, completing 69 percent of his passes for 292 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception.
Milivojevic continues to show that he has the chance to be the Spartans' future starting quarterback with another impressive start, playing in place of incumbent Aidan Chiles. If Smith stays as the Spartans' head coach, Milivojevic deserves a shot to be the starter.
Here's what the internet said about Milivojevic's game:
Jonathan Smith's future
Smith is not off the hot seat with a win against Maryland, according to Spartan fans.
MSU fans do not want Smith to stay, despite winning his last game of the season. He won the ninth game of his Spartan career, and it was just not enough to cool his seat down.
This is what Spartan fans had to say about Smith's tenure, especially as the game nearly slipped away from him in the second half:
Omari Kelly's big day
The senior wide receiver is out of collegiate eligibility, but he concluded his career with five receptions for 76 yards and a touchdown.
Kelly caught his second touchdown of the season on a gusty fourth-down call, and Milivojevic found him in stride in the end zone. He also had his helmet ripped off earlier in the drive, which fired him up at the end of the game.
Kelly's explosive performance had fans wishing he had another year of eligibility.
Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on how you thought Michigan State played against Maryland when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.