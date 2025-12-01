Social Media Reacts To MSU Firing Jonathan Smith
Michigan State was able to pull off its first and only Big Ten win against Maryland at Ford Field, and such success usually would have been met with praise by both MSU and its fans.
However, instead of drawing praises from the win, head coach Jonathan Smith was fired after his two-year tenure with the team, in which he went 9-15 overall if the wins that had been taken away by the NCAA counted.
Usually such a firing would draw many opposing opinions, but instead Spartan Nation was generally united in their feelings about Smith being gone, and only a few people disagreed.
What Spartan Nation Feels About Jonathan Smith's Firing
Surprisingly, because of who the Spartans have decided to replace Smith with, fans are generally unhappy with the firing and would have preferred to keep Smith around over the soon-to-be new coach, Pat Fitzgerald.
In fact, there were even a few people who were arguing in defense of Jonathan Smith, though generally it was in the minority.
Regardless of what the few Smith supporters were left, the majority was still against Smith and happy that he was gone. Because of the general distaste around him, most did not even care who he would be replaced with.
This was mostly because of the team's horrible season that ended up with a record of 4-8, only winning once in their conference and struggling across the board.
With the news of his departure, MSU fans began to look at what had made Smith's time with the team such a travesty to watch, and the consensus was that he just did not fit in, or at least was the biggest factor of many.
He did not seem to embrace the intense culture that MSU has with rivalries and other traditions, no matter how big or small, and that was what led to his downfall, per Spartan Nation.
Going forward, there is a new hope for the team that is being seen skeptically by fans, as they had been excited when Smith had first come to MSU and were left disappointed. Furthermore, it is believed by most that Fitzgerald will be an incapable replacement.
In turn, most of the hope that still remains has been diminished in the fanbase, and the team will need a lot to prove that their firing of Smith was a good decision and that their replacement can turn the team around.
