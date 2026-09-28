Kickoff Time, TV Channel Announced for MSU's Homecoming Game vs. Illinois

The stage is being set for Michigan State's homecoming game against Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 10.

Kickoff that day in East Lansing is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on FS1, the team announced on Monday. Before that game happens, MSU hits the road for a game at Wisconsin, and Illinois hosts Purdue.

Recent History vs. Illinois

Michigan State head coach Pat Fitzgerald walks around before a game against Nebraska. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

This meeting will actually be Illinois' first trip to East Lansing since 2019. The two most recent matchups were held in Champaign. Illinois won 38-16 during the 2024 season, and Michigan State upset a then-14th-ranked Illini squad 23-15 back in 2022 (MSU later vacated that victory).

In total, the record books officially have the all-time series at Michigan State 26, Illinois 20, and two ties. The Spartans are 13-9-1 in games held at Spartan Stadium against the Fighting Illini.

Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema walks on the sideline in the first half of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium on Sept. 26, 2026 in Columbus, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Pat Fitzgerald has a good history against Illinois from his time at Northwestern. The two programs were division rivals in the now-defunct Big Ten West. Fitzgerald went 11-6 against the Fighting Illini as Northwestern's head coach.

Illinois head coach Bret Bielema provides his own challenges, though. Bielema beat Fitzgerald in each of his first two seasons on the job in Champaign, and Fitzgerald is 1-4 against Bielema overall, with Bielema's time at Wisconsin included.

Illinois' Season So Far

Sep 26, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Katin Houser (4) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Illinois, like Michigan State, is going into Week 5 with a 2-2 overall record and an 0-1 mark in Big Ten play. The Fighting Illini are certainly favored to take care of Purdue at home this coming weekend, though. Illinois' wins have been against UAB (42-23) and FCS Southern Illinois (48-10). The losses have been against Duke (31-27) and at then-No. 7 Ohio State (42-19).

That loss to Duke was a bit unexpected, but not necessarily some giant, season-ruining upset. Duke did win the ACC title last season, after all.

Sep 3, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema during the second half against the UAB Blazers at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What is interesting, though, is that MSU will be facing Illinois in its second game under a new defensive system. Illinois parted ways with coordinator Bobby Hauck after just four games on the job. The Fighting Illini switched to a 3-3-5 system this year, and it hasn't entirely worked. They rank 111th nationally in total defense at 391.0 yards allowed per game, which is also 16th in the Big Ten.

The other big storyline for this game will be the return to East Lansing for quarterback Katin Houser . He's been good for Illinois thus far, sitting at 1,021 yards, seven touchdown passes, and just two picks through four games. Houser had 263 passing yards and one touchdown on Saturday at Ohio State.