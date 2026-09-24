Analyzing MSU's Initial Availability Report for Game vs. Nebraska
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Michigan State football has a couple of notable players on its initial availability report for Saturday's game against Nebraska.
This year is the first season under some new injury reporting rules around the Big Ten. The conference is now requiring each team to disclose ailments to players during each of the three days before the game at 8 p.m. ET, as well as one on gameday two hours before kickoff. Players can be listed as "out," "doubtful," "questionable," or "probable." Here's what MSU and Nebraska had on their reports during the first required report on Wednesday.
Michigan State Availability Report
Out
S Eliyjah Caldwell, FB Jay Coyne, LB Brady Pretzlaff, OL Eli Bickel, OL Tristan Comer, TE Joey Caudill
Questionable
WR KK Smith, CB Tyran Chappell, DL Cal Thrush
Nebraska Availability Report
Out
DB Kahmir Prescott, TE Carter Nelson, DB Tanner Terch, LB Gage Stenger, LB Jase Reynolds, LB Jacob Bower, DL Gabe Moore
Doubtful
DB Bryson Webber
Questionable
DL Jordan Ochoa
Notable Takeaways from Initial Report
The biggest names listed on Wednesday's report from Michigan State are starting linebacker Brady Pretzlaff (OUT) and starting cornerback Tyran Chappell (QUESTIONABLE).
Pretzlaff has been a pleasant surprise for the Spartans this year, grabbing a starting spot despite little expecting it and showing why he had earned that starting spot during the first 2.5 games. He left the Notre Dame game with what looked a lot like a concussion, though there hasn't been any public injury designation from the team. Pretzlaff missed much of last season with a shoulder injury, too. Caleb Wheatland and Dion Crawford will likely see an uptick in snaps during his absence.
Chappell's status will be something to monitor in the coming days. Remember, the team will have to update his status on Thursday and Friday as well, but Chappell has been a steady hand at boundary corner for a Spartan secondary that has been a bit susceptible to giving up big plays. According to PFF, Chappell has only allowed two catches on three targets for 12 yards across 53 coverage snaps this year. If he cannot play, look for NiJhay Burt to step into a bigger role.
KK Smith's, Jay Coyne's, and Cal Thrush's statuses are also worth noting. Smith, a Notre Dame transfer, has been working to find playing time at wide receiver for MSU and has a catch for 10 yards. Coyne and Thrush both have roles on special teams. Thrush's injury doesn't seem so severe (hence the questionable tag), but Coyne's injury to his left leg that happened last week looked like a season-ender or something close to it.
Only two players listed on Nebraska's availability report have seen game action this season: tight end Carter Nelson (OUT) and defensive lineman Jordan Ochoa (QUESTIONABLE), though defensive lineman Gabe Moore got 145 defensive snaps for the Cornhuskers last year.
Nelson has 13 career catches for 103 yards and one touchdown, and has had one catch for six yards through three appearances this year. Ochoa is a third-year Cornhuskers player who played 12 defensive snaps between Nebraska's games against Ohio in Week 1 and Bowling Green in Week 2.
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A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.Follow jacobcotsonika