Analyzing MSU's Initial Availability Report for Game vs. Nebraska

Michigan State football has a couple of notable players on its initial availability report for Saturday's game against Nebraska.

This year is the first season under some new injury reporting rules around the Big Ten. The conference is now requiring each team to disclose ailments to players during each of the three days before the game at 8 p.m. ET, as well as one on gameday two hours before kickoff. Players can be listed as "out," "doubtful," "questionable," or "probable." Here's what MSU and Nebraska had on their reports during the first required report on Wednesday.

Michigan State Availability Report

Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Out

S Eliyjah Caldwell, FB Jay Coyne, LB Brady Pretzlaff, OL Eli Bickel, OL Tristan Comer, TE Joey Caudill

Questionable

WR KK Smith, CB Tyran Chappell, DL Cal Thrush

Nebraska Availability Report

Nebraska's Myles Farmer places his helmet on the Heroes Trophy while celebrating after a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Iowa, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Nebraska beat Iowa, 24-17. 221121 Nebraska Iowa Fb 005 Jpg | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Out

DB Kahmir Prescott, TE Carter Nelson, DB Tanner Terch, LB Gage Stenger, LB Jase Reynolds, LB Jacob Bower, DL Gabe Moore

Doubtful

DB Bryson Webber

Questionable

DL Jordan Ochoa

Notable Takeaways from Initial Report

Sep 19, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Nolan James Jr. (2) runs against Michigan State Spartans cornerback Tyran Chappell (22) during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest names listed on Wednesday's report from Michigan State are starting linebacker Brady Pretzlaff (OUT) and starting cornerback Tyran Chappell (QUESTIONABLE).

Pretzlaff has been a pleasant surprise for the Spartans this year, grabbing a starting spot despite little expecting it and showing why he had earned that starting spot during the first 2.5 games. He left the Notre Dame game with what looked a lot like a concussion, though there hasn't been any public injury designation from the team. Pretzlaff missed much of last season with a shoulder injury, too. Caleb Wheatland and Dion Crawford will likely see an uptick in snaps during his absence.

Michigan State linebackers Brady Pretzlaff, left, and Jordan Hall participate in a drill during football practice on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Chappell's status will be something to monitor in the coming days. Remember, the team will have to update his status on Thursday and Friday as well, but Chappell has been a steady hand at boundary corner for a Spartan secondary that has been a bit susceptible to giving up big plays. According to PFF, Chappell has only allowed two catches on three targets for 12 yards across 53 coverage snaps this year. If he cannot play, look for NiJhay Burt to step into a bigger role.

KK Smith's , Jay Coyne's, and Cal Thrush's statuses are also worth noting. Smith, a Notre Dame transfer, has been working to find playing time at wide receiver for MSU and has a catch for 10 yards. Coyne and Thrush both have roles on special teams. Thrush's injury doesn't seem so severe (hence the questionable tag), but Coyne's injury to his left leg that happened last week looked like a season-ender or something close to it.

Sep 12, 2026; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers tight end Carter Nelson (29) celebrates after a touchdown against the Bowling Green Falcons during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Only two players listed on Nebraska's availability report have seen game action this season: tight end Carter Nelson (OUT) and defensive lineman Jordan Ochoa (QUESTIONABLE), though defensive lineman Gabe Moore got 145 defensive snaps for the Cornhuskers last year.

Nelson has 13 career catches for 103 yards and one touchdown, and has had one catch for six yards through three appearances this year. Ochoa is a third-year Cornhuskers player who played 12 defensive snaps between Nebraska's games against Ohio in Week 1 and Bowling Green in Week 2.