Making the Case For and Against MSU’s Jonathan Smith
Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith has had a poor second season in East Lansing.
MSU is 3-6, does not have a Big Ten win, and faces an uphill battle to win even one of its last three games. The team has not been competitive against conference opponents at all.
That has not inspired much confidence in Spartan fans that Smith is the coach to turn the program around. Many have called on the university to move on from him and look for a new coach.
However, that might not happen for several reasons. Let’s break down the case for keeping – and letting go of – Jonathan Smith.
The case for keeping Smith
MSU was just hit with a three-year probation after recruiting violations from former head coach Mel Tucker’s staff following a negotiation with the NCAA. Not many coaches will want to join a program that is under probation for its first three years.
For that reason, it makes sense for MSU to keep Smith. MSU does not appear to be a very attractive job opportunity right now, should it become available.
Smith’s third season at Oregon State was the shortened COVID year, but in his fourth season, the Beavers were 7-6. That was when he demonstrated his ability to turn a program around, and the team won 10 games in the following season.
Coaches are often not afforded the time to implement their cultures and turn things around over multiple years, especially not at Michigan State. The fanbase has seen too much debauchery and dysfunction in the last few years, and they just want to see some winning football.
But maybe Athletic Director J Batt should give Smith another season to right the ship. Batt is a pro at raising money, so perhaps he can invest funds in the football program and provide Smith with the resources to create a successful one.
The case against keeping Smith
MSU needs a quick fix for this football program, and Smith has not provided that. The team hasn’t looked remotely competitive in Big Ten play for the majority of his tenure.
The Spartans have lost every conference game by a margin of over two touchdowns, which should never happen at Michigan State. Whatever Smith has tried to do in East Lansing is just not working.
Paying a considerable buyout may be worth more than the long-term effects of donors becoming disinterested and fans not renewing their season tickets.
Batt has an interesting decision to make once the season comes to an end. If Smith wins his next three games, the Spartans will be in a much better position.
But if they lose even one, Smith’s job will be in danger.
