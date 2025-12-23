Why Fitzgerald is Bringing Back MSU's Classic Identity

For years, fans asked the question: “What is Michigan State’s identity?”

Since Mark Dantonio’s departure in 2020, the Spartans have not had one. They didn’t have a signature trait under Mel Tucker, and the team still struggled to find an identity under Jonathan Smith.

Under Dantonio, you knew what the Spartans would look like on both sides of the ball. They were going to establish the run on offense and swarm to the football on defense.

When Athletic Director J Batt was looking for a new head coach, he quickly identified Pat Fitzgerald, who fit the profile of a coach who could reestablish that culture in East Lansing.

Michigan State Director of Athletics J Batt watches a play against Western Michigan form the sideline during the second half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Friday, August 29, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fitzgerald, a former linebacker, knows how important it is to build a strong defense. He is looking to bring that identity back to the Spartans.

What has Fitzgerald done to bring a strong defense back to MSU? Let’s break down why the old-fashioned Spartans may be coming back.

Michigan State's defensive identity

To start, Fitzgerald made the hire that many Spartan fans were fired up about, bringing on Max Bullough as a co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. Bullough starred at MSU from 2010-2013.

Nov 2, 2013; East Lansing, MI, USA; Michigan State Spartans linebacker Max Bullough (40) before the snap of the ball during the 2nd half of a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Spartan Stadium. MSU won 29-6. Mandatory Credit: Mike Carter-Imagn Images | Mike Carter-Imagn Images

Bullough had become a rising star in the college coaching ranks, coaching linebackers at Notre Dame for Marcus Freeman’s unit, which was one of the best in college football over the past few seasons.

If anyone knows what made this Spartan defense successful in its best days, it’s Bullough. The combination of his knowledge of the program and rising merit in the coaching landscape made him a perfect fit to come home.

Fitzgerald also brought back defensive coordinator Joe Rossi, who did a solid job with last year’s unit, even though it was not the most talented. When he came down to the sideline from the booth, the Spartan defense played much better.

Michigan State's defensive coordinator Joe Rossi runs to the locker room before the game against Penn State on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rossi and Fitzgerald know each other from their days coaching in the Big Ten West, so it made sense that the new Spartan head coach would want to keep Rossi around. If MSU gets him better talent on that side of the ball, he will shine as a coach.

Fitzgerald knew he could not be stuck in his ways when hiring coaches, so he has done extensive research on assistants and position coaches, finding unique men to lead the different groups.

He hired Winston DeLattiboudere from the NFL to be his defensive line coach and retained James Adams as the safeties coach. Both coaches are young and energetic, and they will help get the most out of their respective positions.

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive line coach Winston DeLattiboudere III against the Jacksonville Jaguars at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The careful attention to detail that Fitzgerald is paying to his coaching staff should help MSU become a defensive-oriented team once again.

