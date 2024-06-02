Michigan State Football Target Decommits From Notre Dame, Recruitment Back Open
It's worth remembering that recruiting commitments are never official.
That was apparent yet again when class of 2025 three-star wide receiver Shaun Terry II announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Saturday that he has decommited from Notre Dame and that his recruitment is back open.
Here's what he had to say:
"After talking with my family and a lot of prayer, I believe it would be in my best interest for me to decommit from Notre Dame. I would like to thank Coach Freeman, Coach Brown, and all the Notre Dame coaches/staff for believing in me. With that being said, my recruitment is 100% open and I am excited to see what my future holds. Please respect my decision."
This news means that Michigan State could be back in contention for the 5-foot-10, 170-pound wide receiver from Ohio. The Spartans offered Terry back in October and were one of his first Division I offers.
Terry also received offers from Illinois, Wisconsin, Michigan, Oregon, Tennessee, USC, Penn State, Pitt, and Iowa, among others. He committed to Notre Dame in February.
247Sports has Terry ranked the No. 18 class of 2025 recruit in the state of Ohio and the No. 77 wide receiver in the nation.
Terry plays for Ironton High School in Ohio. According to MaxPreps, he recorded 525 receiving yards and nine receiving touchdowns, as well as 391 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns in 13 games last season.
The season before, he helped lead Ironton to the OHSAA Division V state finals, where it fell to South Range.
Terry is the cousin of former NBA star O.J. Mayo, the third overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft.
According to 247Sports, Terry's primary recruiters from Michigan State were Coach Jonathan Smith and Spartans wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins.
Hawkins is quite valuable for Michigan State when it comes to recruiting, in particular. In his four seasons on Michigan State's coaching staff, Hawkins has helped develop NFL talents like Keon Coleman, Jayden Reed, and Jalen Nailor.
Michigan State could have a solid chance at landing Terry, but he's earned a lot of interest since it extended him its offer last year.
