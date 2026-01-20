Michigan State Trending For 3-Star 2027 Quarterback

Now that the chaos of the 2026 college football transfer portal window is for the most part behind them, new Michigan State head coach Pat Fitzgerald and his staff are shifting their focus towards the 2027 recruiting cycle as the Spartans continue to target some of the top prospects in the class.

While it’s still early in Fitzgerald’s tenure with Michigan State, the Spartans have already started making progress with several talented 2027 prospects, including a three-star quarterback from Florida.

Spartans Making Progress With 2027 QB

Throughout his recruitment, Michigan State has been targeting William Jackson, a three-star quarterback from Evans High School in Orlando, Florida.

Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Jackson is performing at the Elite 11 regional in Miami this weekend and spoke with Rivals’ Marcus Benjamin about his recruitment. According to Benjamin, Michigan State is among the schools that have stood out in his recruitment so far, and the young quarterback even wore a Spartans towel during the Elite 11 competition.

“Arkansas, Iowa, FAU, Michigan State, and North Carolina are the schools standing out in his recruitment at the moment,” Benjamin wrote. “He wore a Michigan State towel during the competition.”

Nov 22, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Alessio Milivojevic (11) throws a pass against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Despite his interest in Michigan State, the Spartans still haven’t officially extended an offer to Jackson. Fitzgerald and his staff will likely want to see him throw in person before offering him, and will probably look to get him on campus in East Lansing for a visit at some point this offseason.

While he may not have an offer from Michigan State, Jackson has interest from several Power Four programs, including Arkansas, Pitt, South Carolina, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest. He’s a solid prospect, with 247Sports’ composite rankings listing him as the No. 586 overall player in the 2027 class, the No. 40 quarterback, and the No. 63 recruit from Florida.

Nov 29, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Michigan State quarterback Alessio Milivojevic (11) throws a touchdown pass against Maryland in the first quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images | Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

As of right now, Rivals’ Recruiting Prediction Machine gives Pitt the best chance to win Jackson’s recruitment, which makes sense given that he took a game-day visit with the Panthers this fall. However, there’s still a long way to go before the three-star quarterback makes a decision, so the Spartans have plenty of time to gain ground if they choose to pursue him.

Landing a quarterback in the 2027 cycle will be paramount for Fitzgerald, as the Spartans are not only lacking depth at the position but also need a young signal-caller who can be developed within the new staff’s system.

It remains to be seen whether Michigan State will make a push for Jackson, but based on Benjamin’s report, the Spartans are clearly very much in the mix for his recruitment.

